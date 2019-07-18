Who is Eugene Scalia?

President Donald Trump plans to nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia to be his new labor secretary. If confirmed, Scalia will replace Alexander Acosta, who resigned last week amid criticism of his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted this month on charges of sexually abusing underage girls.

Born: October 25, 1963. He is one of late-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s nine children.

Education: University of Chicago Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Law Review.

Professional experience: Served as a special assistant to then and now current Attorney General William Barr.

Served as chief legal officer for Department of Labor during the George W. Bush administration.

In 2006, he helped Walmart win a lawsuit against a Maryland law that would have required companies with more than 10,000 workers to spend at least 8% of their payroll costs on health care.