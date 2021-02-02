US Politics

Who Will Represent Trump at His Impeachment Trial ?

By VOA News
February 02, 2021 09:29 AM
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, as he departs Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump has named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, after parting ways with an earlier set of attorneys.
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, as he departs Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump has named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, after parting ways with an earlier set of attorneys.

Former President Donald Trump hired two new lawyers Sunday (Jan. 31) ahead of his February 9 impeachment trial in the Senate after five members of his legal team quit over the weekend.  
 
Trump hired David Schoen of Alabama and Bruce Castor of Pennsylvania to defend him from the charge of incitement of insurrection regarding the January 6 pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.  
 
They replaced Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, Trump’s former leading lawyers. The two prominent South Carolina attorneys left after they and the former president failed to reach agreement on the best impeachment strategy, according to media reports.
 
Trump wanted to argue there was mass election fraud, but his legal team wanted to focus on the constitutionality of the process, CNN reported.  
 
Who are the lawyers on Trump's legal team?
 
Schoen: The 67-year-old attended Boston College Law School and then began his legal career in the Deep South. Schoen was allegedly preparing to represent financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who faced charges of sex trafficking, at the time of his death in jail.  
   
Castor: He is a former Republican district attorney in Pennsylvania who made headlines after refusing to prosecute comedian Bill Cosby in a sex crime case. Cosby was later prosecuted by a different district attorney. Castor, 59, who reportedly considered running for Pennsylvania governor in 2014, holds a law degree from Washington and Lee University.  
 

Related Stories

US Senate Weighs Trump Role in Capitol Riot
00:03:35
US Politics
US Senate Weighs Consequences for Trump's Role in Capitol Riot
The U.S. Senate will hold a historic second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump this month, ending with a vote to determine if he is guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, lawmakers could decide to bar Trump from ever again running for federal office. Produced by : Katherine Gypson    Camera:  Adam Greenbaum  
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 08:06 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

USA

Who Are the Impeachment Managers Prosecuting Trump’s Trial? 

House impeachment managers walk the article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2021.
US Politics

Who Will Represent Trump at His Impeachment Trial ?

FILE - Then-President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, as he departs Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump has named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, after parting ways with an earlier set of attorneys.
USA

Biden, Senate Republicans Far Apart on New Virus Relief Bill

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28…
Europe

Blinken Slams Putin for Crackdown on Navalny Supporters 

Riot police detain a man during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
USA

Young Men Accuse Lincoln Project Co-Founder of Harassment

FILE - Security personnel are pictured at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Oct. 1, 2013.