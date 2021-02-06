US Politics

Wyoming Republicans Censure Rep. Liz Cheney Over Impeachment Vote

By Associated Press
February 06, 2021 08:52 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) attends a congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer…
US Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming attends a congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington, DC.

RAWLINS, WYOMING - The Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly Saturday to censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Only eight of the 74-member state GOP's central committee stood to oppose censure in a vote that didn't proceed to a formal count. The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach even though the U.S. House didn't offer Trump "formal hearing or due process."

"We need to honor President Trump. All President Trump did was call for a peaceful assembly and protest for a fair and audited election," said Darin Smith, a Cheyenne attorney who lost to Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in 2016. "The Republican Party needs to put her on notice."

Added Joey Correnti, GOP chairman in Carbon County where the censure vote was held: "Does the voice of the people matter and if it does, does it only matter at the ballot box?"

Cheney in a statement after the vote said she remained honored to represent Wyoming and will always fight for issues that matter most to the state.

"Foremost among these is the defense of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution," Cheney said.

Cheney will remain as the third-ranking member of the House GOP leadership, however, after a 145-61 vote by House Republicans on Wednesday to keep her as conference committee chair.

Trump faces trial in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday over allegedly inciting insurrection when a mob of supporters stormed into and rampaged through the Capitol after a nearby rally led by Trump and close allies.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Barbed wire and security fencing surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago…
US Politics
Washington Security Forces Brace for Trump Impeachment Trial
Officials decline to share specifics of 'disturbing chatter' from American extremists on social media platforms
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 02:53 AM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Politics
What You Need to Know About Trump Impeachment Trial
Former president Donald Trump is only US head of state to be impeached twice; 100 members of Senate will hear arguments for and against 'incitement of insurrection' charge
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 02:54 AM
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks with the media outside of the closed door interview for Acting Assistant Secretary of State…
US Politics
Trump Rejects House Democrats’ Request to Testify at Impeachment Trial
Former president is charged with inciting insurrection at US Capitol on January 6 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 03:22 PM
U.S. House lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D-MD) hands over the House article of impeachment against former President…
US Politics
House Democrats, Trump Lawyers Lay Out Clashing Views Ahead of Impeachment Trial
The filings foreshadow legal arguments both sides will present as Senate meets beginning next Tuesday to decide whether to convict the former president for fomenting violence at the Capitol and bar him from returning to office
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 05:47 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

