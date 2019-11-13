USA

US to Re-evaluate' Relationship With South Sudan

By VOA News
November 13, 2019 11:54 AM
Leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar shakes hands with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir after a tripartite summit at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, Nov. 7, 2019.
Leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar shakes hands with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir after a tripartite summit at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, Nov. 7, 2019.

The United States says it will "re-evaluate" its relationship with South Sudan after the country's leaders failed to form a transitional unity government by Tuesday's deadline.

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it is "gravely disappointed" by the failure of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar to meet the November 12 deadline, which the sides agreed to earlier this year.

"Their inability to achieve this basic demonstration of political will for the people of South Sudan calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation's peace process," said the statement from spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a similar statement on Twitter.

South Sudan is trying to emerge from a five-year civil war that killed tens of thousands and at its height displaced more than 4 million people.

Kiir's government and various rebel groups signed a peace agreement in August 2018 that required the sides to form a unified national army and create a transitional government. But implementation has been stalled, in part by a failure to agree on the country's internal political boundaries.

President Kiir angered opponents in 2015 when he divided South Sudan into 28 states, up from the previous 10.

The State Department said the U.S. will work "bilaterally and with the international community to take action against all those impeding South Sudan's peace process."

 

Related Stories

From left, South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni pose for a photo at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, Nov. 7, 2019.
Africa
South Sudan Leaders Again Postpone Creation of Unity Government
At a meeting in Uganda, President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar push deadline to February of next year
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 10:58
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir left, and opposition leader Riek Machar, right, shake hands after meetings on Oct. 20.
Africa
South Sudan Rival Leaders Delay New Government by 100 Days
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says meeting resulted in several resolutions,among which is extending the pre-transitional period
John Tanza Bio Photo
By John Tanza
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 09:09
FILE - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir sits with ex-vice president and former rebel leader Riek Machar before their meeting in Juba, South Sudan, Sept. 11, 2019.
Africa
South Sudan President, Opposition Leader to Meet
Riek Machar returned to the country Saturday to meet with President Salva Kiir less than a month before their deadline to form a unity government after a five-year civil war
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/19/2019 - 08:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

US to Re-evaluate' Relationship With South Sudan

Leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar shakes hands with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir after a tripartite summit at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, Nov. 7, 2019.
USA

Arctic Blast Spreads Shivers to The Eastern US
Pedestrians brave frigid sub-zero temperatures Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in downtown Minneapolis as the arctic blast continues. …
USA

UF Students Threaten Impeachment for Trump Jr.'s Visit

Donald Trump, Jr., left, and Trump campaign senior advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, right, speak to supporters of President Donald Trump during a panel discussion, Oct. 15, 2019, in San Antonio.
Impeachment Inquiry

Sharply Divergent Views Offered on Historic Impeachment Hearings

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, left, and Career Foreign Service officer George Kent are sworn in.
USA

Greta Thunberg Hitches Low-carbon Ride Across Atlantic

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, sits on a catamaran docked in Hampton, Virginia, Nov. 12, 2019.