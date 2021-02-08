US to Rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce Monday the United States will return to the U.N. Human Rights Council as an observer.

The United States left the council in 2018, with the Trump administration saying the council was biased against Israel, needed a number of reforms, and had among its members countries that have been accused of human rights abuses such as China, Cuba and Venezuela.

A senior U.S. official told reporters Sunday that the Biden administration believes the council is still in need of reforms, but that the best way to push for improvements is to be present and “engage with it in a principled fashion.”

Officials also said the United States would later seek to upgrade from nonvoting observer status to holding a member seat. The next elections for member seats take place later this year.