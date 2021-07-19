USA

 US Releases Guantanamo Bay Detainee to Morocco 

By VOA News
July 19, 2021 07:16 AM
FILE - In this April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a U.S. flag flies inside the razor wire of the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.
FILE - In this April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a U.S. flag flies inside the razor wire of the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.

The U.S. Defense Department announced Monday the release of Abdul Latif Nasir from its detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. 

In a statement, the Pentagon said it was transferring Nasir to his home country of Morocco. 

It is the first transfer of a Guantanamo Bay detainee under U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration has signaled its intent to close the facility that has housed foreign terrorism suspects since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. 

Nasir was brought to Guantanamo Bay in May 2002 after fighting for the Taliban in Afghanistan, where he operated as a commander and weapons trainer. 

His release comes five years after a review board made up of senior officials from the U.S. military and departments of Homeland Security, Justice and State determined Nasir no longer represented a significant threat to U.S. national security. 

The board recommended he be released to Morocco, citing strong family ties, but the action was not carried out by the Trump administration. 

With Nasir’s release, the Defense Department says 39 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay. 

