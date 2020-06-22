USA

US, Russia to Start Nuclear Talks in Austria 

By VOA News
Updated June 22, 2020 05:40 AM
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, center, head of a delegation, looks at a U.S. delegation, foreground, as he…
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, center, head of a delegation, looks at a U.S. delegation, foreground, as he delivers his opening remarks during a Treaty on NPT conference in Beijing, Jan. 30, 2019.

Delegations from the United States and Russia are meeting in Vienna Monday and Tuesday to discuss their nuclear arsenals after more than a year’s pause.  

The delegations did not make any statements to reporters, when they arrived at the Niederoesterreich Palace in Vienna at 8:30 am local time.  

President Donald Trump has abandoned several U.S. treaties with Russia, including ones on overflights and on intermediate-range nuclear forces. 

Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Ambassador Marshall Billingslea is leading the U.S. delegation for the talks with their Russian counterparts led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.  They are to discuss mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control, the State Department said in a statement last week.  

Trump has said China should be involved in the talks on New START, arguing that up until now Beijing has done as it liked in developing its weapon systems. 

“The United States has extended an open invitation to the People’s Republic of China to join these discussions, and has made clear the need for all three countries to pursue arms control negotiations in good faith,” the State Department statement said.  

The Chinese government has refused the invitation with its Foreign Ministry saying earlier this month that “the time is not yet ripe for China to participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations.” 

Billingslea replied in a tweet: “China … should reconsider. Achieving Great Power status requires behaving with Great Power responsibility. No more Great Wall of Secrecy on its nuclear buildup. Seat waiting for China in Vienna.” 

The U.S.-Russia New START treaty agreed upon in 2010 limits each side to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads. It expires in February 2021. 

Arms experts say the time is too tight to renew a complex deal between the United States and Russia, let alone to negotiate and craft a new treaty involving China, with the U.S. presidential election is quickly approaching.  

Related Stories

Police officers stand in the line in riot gear near the Minneapolis Police third precinct
USA
Russian Info Ops Putting US Police in Their Crosshairs
US officials, lawmakers fear Moscow is using police frustrations and racial tensions to maximize discord ahead of November presidential election
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 14:27
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Race in America

US Police Reform Bills Face Votes This Week in House, Senate

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is flanked by Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and John Cornyn (R-TX) as he speaks
USA

US, Russia to Start Nuclear Talks in Austria 

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, center, head of a delegation, looks at a U.S. delegation, foreground, as he…
Race in America

Black Catholics: Words Not Enough as Church Decries Racism

Members of Working Together Mississippi, a religious leadership organization, listen as Bishop Ronnie C. Crudup, Sr., of the…
Race in America

Noose Found at Stall of NASCAR’s Only Black Driver

The car for driver Bubba Wallace has a Black Lives Matter logo as it is prepared for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday,…
USA

Trump Says He Held Off Xinjiang Sanctions Due to Trade Talks - Axios Interview

FILE - Uighur activists and their supporters rally in defense of Uighur rights in China, in front of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, in New York City, on Feb. 5, 2019.