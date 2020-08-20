USA

US Says Maduro Is Blocking Americans From Leaving Venezuela

By Reuters
August 20, 2020 06:46 PM
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Maduro holds a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas
FILE - Venezuela's President Maduro is pictured during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

WASHINGTON - The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is blocking U.S. citizens in the country from leaving, rebuffing efforts by Washington to arrange humanitarian evacuation flights, a State Department spokeswoman said Thursday.

"We have made offers in the past that would allow U.S. citizens to leave, but all were rejected by Maduro and his cronies," the spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said in an emailed statement, adding that Washington was looking at all options to ensure the secure return home of U.S. citizens.

She did not say how many Americans were stuck in Venezuela.

Washington has disavowed the government of Maduro and instead recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, even though Maduro remains in control of state institutions.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Caracas had offered to repatriate U.S. citizens via flights to the United States on state-owned airline Conviasa.

That proposal would be impossible under Trump administration sanctions that bar flights between the two countries and prohibit U.S. citizens from dealings with Conviasa.

U.S. diplomat James Story of the Venezuela Affairs Unit, based in neighboring Colombia, said last week that Americans were being held hostage by Maduro's government.

"I have more than 800 people who have asked for my support in helping leave the country," Story said in an interview with Venezuelan journalist Vladimir Villegas broadcast online.

He did not say how many of those were U.S. citizens. It was not immediately clear how many Americans are in Venezuela.

Countries including Spain have been allowed by Maduro's government to organize flights to repatriate their citizens.

The United States and about 60 other countries recognize Guaido and regard Maduro's 2018 re-election as a sham. But Maduro has remained in power, backed by the OPEC nation's military as well as Russia, China, Cuba and Iran.

U.S. officials say privately that Maduro's continued rule despite heavy U.S. sanctions has been a source of frustration for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Related Stories

A woman washes her protective face masks with runoff water from the Avila mountain in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, June 21, 2020…
The Americas
Priced Out of Services, Venezuelans Turn Creative for Water and Gas
Venezuelans have to pay equivalent of several months' salary for a few days of water, gas or telephone
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 08/11/2020 - 09:42
Jorge Rodriguez shows a video of Airon Berry, a former U.S. special forces soldier associated with the Florida-based private security firm Silvercorp USA, during a televised statement in Caracas, May 7, 2020. (By Venezuela's Ministry of Communication)
The Americas
Venezuela Court Jails 2 US Ex-soldiers for 20 Years After Failed Incursion
Former Green Berets Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, admitted to participating in the May 4 operation, Saab wrote on his Twitter account
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 11:32
Key Senators Say US Policy Towards Venezuela is Failing
00:03:12
The Americas
Key Senators Say US Policy Towards Venezuela is Failing
Lawmakers at a Senate hearing expressed concern that US policy towards Venezuela is failing, as Nicholas Maduro appears to be consolidating power and humanitarian conditions deteriorate
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 20:50
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Says Maduro Is Blocking Americans From Leaving Venezuela

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Maduro holds a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas
USA

California Firefighters 'Taxed to the Limit' Seeking Help

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires consume a home in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Set to Formally Accept Democratic Party's Presidential Nomination

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves as stands on stage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2020.
Middle East

Trump Tells Iraqi Prime Minister US Troops Will Be 'Leaving Shortly'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as a translator listens in the Oval Office.
2020 USA Votes

Trump to Speak Near Biden's Hometown Shortly Before DNC Acceptance Speech

Pennsylvania State Police officers wearing protective face masks are pictured ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival.