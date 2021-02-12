USA

US Says North Korea an Urgent Priority

By Reuters
February 12, 2021 08:39 PM
Pyongyang citizens visit Mansu Hill to pay respect to bronze statues of North Korean late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il…
Pyongyang residents visit Mansu Hill to pay respect to bronze statues of North Korean late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 12, 2021.

WASHINGTON - North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to denuclearization of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

The Biden administration's lack of direct engagement with North Korea should not be seen as an indication that the challenge posed by its weapons programs was not a priority, department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"It in fact very much is," he told a regular briefing.

North Korea continued to make progress in its nuclear and missile programs in recent years "which makes this an urgent priority for the United States and one that we are committed to addressing together with our allies and partners," Price said.

"And ... the central premise is that we remain committed to denuclearization of North Korea," he said.

Price said the lack of direct engagement to date was "a function of us making sure that we have done the diplomatic legwork, that we have been in close contact, in touch with our partners and allies," aiming for a coordinated approach.

The Biden administration, which took office last month, says it is conducting a full review of North Korea policy in consultation with allies, particularly South Korea and Japan, following former President Donald Trump's unprecedented engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which failed to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

A confidential U.N. report seen by Reuters on Monday said North Korea developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs throughout 2020 in violation of international sanctions, helping fund them with some $300 million stolen through cyber hacks.

President Joe Biden's top Asia official, Kurt Campbell, has said the administration must decide quickly on how to approach North Korea and not repeat an Obama-era delay that led to "provocative" steps by Pyongyang that prevented engagement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who discussed North Korea with his South Korean counterpart on Thursday, has said additional sanctions could be used in coordination with allies to press North Korea to denuclearize.

Biden called Kim a "thug" during his election campaign and said he would only meet him "on the condition that he would agree that he would be drawing down his nuclear capacity to get there."

Related Stories

This picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Jan. 9, 2021, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang.
East Asia Pacific
Kim Blames Officials for North Korea's Economic Failures
He fires senior economic official he appointed a month ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 01:25 AM
North Korea Uses Cybercrime to Fund Nuclear, Missile Programs, Says Leaked Report
00:03:06
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Uses Cybercrime to Fund Nuclear, Missile Programs, Says Leaked Report
Report for UN Security Council committee says cyberattacks brought in $300 million for Pyongyang in 2020
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:48 PM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the first day of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo supplied by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jan. 6, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea's Systematic Rights Violations May Amount to Crimes Against Humanity, UN Says
15-page report documents in excruciating detail other forms of punishment meted out to prisoners, including extermination, rape and other forms of sexual violence, denial of medical care and starvation
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 10:56 AM
This picture taken on January 14, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15…
East Asia Pacific
Experts: Biden Thought Likely to Reverse Trump’s North Korea Policies 
But experts say Pyongyang remains determined to become a recognized nuclear power
Default Author Profile
By Christy Lee
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:21 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

White House Suspends Press Aide Who Reportedly Threatened Journalist

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a…
Race in America

Memorial to Remain at Minneapolis Site of Floyd Arrest 

Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George…
USA

Who Were the US Capitol Rioters?

FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open…
USA

US First Lady Displays ‘Valentine to the Country’ on White House Lawn

A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021…
USA

Defense Team Denies Trump Incited Deadly Riot at US Capitol

Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen, lawyers for Trump, walk back to their meeting room during a break through the Senate…