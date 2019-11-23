USA

US Security Adviser Decries World Silence on China Camps 

By Associated Press
November 23, 2019 07:26 PM
U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of…
FILE - U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Nov. 4, 2019.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - President Donald Trump's new national security adviser is criticizing what he says is silence from the rest of the world about China's confinement of more than 1 million Muslims in re-education camps, linking the lack of a global outcry to China's economic clout. 
 
National security adviser Robert O'Brien also questioned whether international leaders will stand up if Beijing carries out a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown on the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. 
 
O'Brien met with journalists and was interviewed by a moderator at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday. 

Speak up
 
"Where is the world? We have over a million people in concentration camps," O'Brien said. "I've been to the genocide museum in Rwanda. You hear `never again, never again is this going to happen,' and yet there are re-education camps with over a million people in them." 
 
O'Brien said the lack of criticism is especially surprising from Islamic states. 
 
China is estimated to have detained up to 1 million minority Muslim Uighurs in prisonlike detention centers. The detentions come on top of harsh travel restrictions and a massive state surveillance network equipped with facial recognition technology.  

Imam calls Muslim Uighurs for afternoon prayer in China's Xinjiang region (2012 photo)
FILE - An imam calls Uighur Muslims for afternoon prayer in China's Xinjiang region, in 2012.

China has denied committing abuses in the centers and has described them as schools aimed at providing employable skills and combating extremism. 
 
China and the U.S. are locked in a trade war, and the Trump administration has alternated between blasting the country's leadership and reaching out to it. Trump imposed tariffs last year on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese exports to the U.S., seeking to ramp up pressure for changes in Chinese trade and investment policies. China has retaliated with tariff hikes of its own. 
 
O'Brien said that an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by year’s end, but that the U.S. won't take a bad deal and won't ignore what happens in Hong Kong. 
 
O'Brien also said U.S. allies should think hard before allowing Chinese technology giant Huawei into their next generation of telecommunication networks, citing surveillance concerns. 
 
"What the Chinese are doing makes Facebook and Google look like child's play as far as collecting information on folks. Once they know the full profile of every man, woman and child in your country, how are they going to use that?" he asked. 
 
Huawei spokespeople did not immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday. 
 
Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, said at Saturday's conference that Trump himself has not addressed the camps publicly. Isa said his mother recently died in one of the camps.

Pompeo statements

O'Brien responded that the administration has spoken out about it. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is among the Trump officials who have raised China's mistreatment of the Muslim Uighur minority, including citing it as a violation of religious freedom in a speech last month. 
 
O'Brien declined to say what the U.S. would do if there was a crackdown in Hong Kong that rivaled the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989. More than 100,000 Americans and over 300,000 Canadians live in Hong Kong. 
 
"I don't want to get into tools or what the U.S. might or might not do," he said. "But much of the world and many or our allies, and many of the countries represented at this conference, have been willing to forget Tiananmen Square and are heavily engaged in business with China." 
 
O'Brien is the fourth person in two years to hold the job of national security adviser. He previously served as Trump's chief hostage negotiator. O'Brien made headlines in July when he was dispatched to Sweden to monitor the assault trial of American rapper A$AP Rocky. 
 
As the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, O'Brien worked closely with the families of American hostages and advised administration officials on hostage issues. 

Related Stories

FILE - A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education center in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 4, 2018.
Extremism Watch
Activists Optimistic About Pompeo Stance on China's Uighurs
The US is 'deeply troubled' by reports that the Chinese government has 'harassed, imprisoned, or arbitrarily detained' Uighur Muslim activists or their family members, according to Pompeo's statement
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 06:04
Ethnic Uighur demonstrators step on a poster with an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China in…
East Asia Pacific
China Warns US that Criticism Over Uighurs Not 'Helpful' for Trade Talks
The United Nations says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 01:40
Ethnic Uighurs sit near a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 23, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
22 UN Ambassadors Condemn Chinese Treatment of Uighurs
Concerns were expressed in letter to UN Human Rights Council 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 21:47
A paramilitary police officer outside the Belgium embassy in Beijing, June 19, 2019. A Belgian diplomat was to travel to China's Xinjiang region to confirm the whereabouts of a Uighur family escorted from the embassy in Beijing by police last month.
Extremism Watch
Families of Uighurs Abroad Increasingly Targeted by China
There are an estimated 13 million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities living in the Xinjiang region in northwest China
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Thu, 06/20/2019 - 23:43
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

US Security Adviser Decries World Silence on China Camps 

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of…
USA

Navy Secretary Says He Did Not Threaten to Resign in Dispute With Trump

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, July 1, 2019, in San Diego.
USA

Harvard-Yale Game Delayed at Halftime by Student Protest 

Yale punter Jack Bosman watches as demonstrators stage a protest on the field at the Yale Bowl disrupting the start of the…
USA

Feds Fight Back as Epstein Death Conspiracy Theories Swirl

FILE - A July 2006 photo provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein.
Impeachment Inquiry

Immigrants Played Vital Role in Trump Impeachment Hearings

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill.