USA

US Senate Considers Massive Infrastructure Measure

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated August 01, 2021 11:29 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves at the end of a news conference on priority issues, including voting rights…
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves at the end of a news conference on priority issues, including voting rights, public health, and infrastructure, at the Capitol in Washington, July 30, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. senators have introduced a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending package to fix the country’s deteriorating roads and bridges and to expand broadband service nationwide. 

It came in a rare Sunday session, and lawmakers will now have the opportunity to offer amendments to the 2,700-page bill. 

The proposal emerged from weeks of negotiations involving Democratic and Republican senators, as well as the White House. It includes $550 million in new spending along with $450 billion in previously approved funds. 

Included in the package are $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for rail. Fifty-five billion dollars is allocated for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure as well as billions for airports, ports, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations. 

“Given how bipartisan the bill is, and how much work has already been put in to get the details right, I believe the Senate can quickly process relevant amendments and pass this bill in a matter of days,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Sunday. 

Republican Senator Rob Portman, one of the negotiators of the package, said it will be “great for the American people.” 

“This is a really important bill because it takes our big, aging and outdated infrastructure in this country and modernizes it. That’s good for everybody,” Portman said.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, talks to reporters as he takes a Senate subway train on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 30,…
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, talks to reporters as he takes a Senate subway train on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 30, 2021.

The bill is something of a rarity in Washington — a potential bipartisan deal in a fractious political environment where Republicans and Democrats remain divided on a host of other issues. 

The measure has already cleared preliminary procedural votes with unified Democratic support and more than 15 Republicans in favor in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.   

If the Senate does give its approval, the measure would then go the House of Representatives, where some progressive lawmakers have complained that the infrastructure package is not big enough. 

The package is one of President Joe Biden’s biggest legislative priorities. It represents an attempt six months into his presidency to prove to voters that the White House and Congress can reach bipartisan agreement on some issues.  

Brian Deese, the director of Biden’s National Economic Council, told the “Fox News Sunday” show, that the new infrastructure spending amounted to “badly needed investments in our country.”  

The White House is predicting that the spending could annually add two million new jobs, mostly in the construction sector, for the next decade. 

Related Stories

A concrete pump frames the Capitol Dome during renovations and repairs to Lower Senate Park on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
USA
US Senate Starts Debate on Infrastructure Spending
Legislation would fund road and bridge repairs, upgrade internet service and expand public transit
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 01:31 PM
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions about infrastructure as he arrives at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2021.
USA
Biden, Centrist Lawmakers Reach Infrastructure Deal
The roughly $1 trillion package would fund road and bridge repairs, upgrade internet service and expand public transit
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 12:37 PM
President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with union and business leaders to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, in…
US Politics
US Infrastructure Legislation Stalls
Centrist senators have yet to agree on funding levels for specific parts of the package to fix roads and bridges, expand internet service
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 04:23 PM
Workers repair a park near the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as senators struggle to reach a compromise over…
US Politics
US Senate Vote to Advance Infrastructure Bill Is Latest in Long Line of Failures
If everyone knows the US needs infrastructure reform, why is finding agreement on it so difficult?
Rob Garver is a freelance journalist from Alexandria, Virginia.
By Rob Garver
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 02:45 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Europe

Kosovo Honors Beau Biden, Late Son of US President

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, center, presents a medal to U.S. Ambassador Philip Kosnett during a presidential medal awars ceremony honoring Beau Biden, the late son of U.S. President Joe Biden, in Pristina, Aug. 1, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Predicts Worsening Virus Conditions  

Masked people walk past posters advertising theater shows as the U.S. registers a surge in infections with the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, in New York City, July 30, 2021.
USA

US Senate Considers Massive Infrastructure Measure

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves at the end of a news conference on priority issues, including voting rights…
USA

Twin Documentaries Spotlight US Dance Legends Ailey and Jones

This image courtesy of Neon shows a scene from "Ailey." (Neon via AP)
US Politics

Schumer: US Senators Will ‘Get the Job Done’ on Infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the latest action in the infrastructure negotiations between…