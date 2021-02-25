USA

US Senate Referee Says Democrats Can't Include $15 Wage in COVID-19 Bill

By Reuters
February 25, 2021 08:55 PM
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19…
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the US Capitol in Washington, Feb. 25, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The Democratic-controlled Senate cannot include President Joe Biden's proposed $15 per hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill the party aims to pass without Republican votes, the body's parliamentarian ruled, a Bloomberg reporter said Thursday on Twitter.

Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Epstein tweeted that the Senate parliamentarian had "ruled minimum-wage boost out of order."

Biden and many of his fellow Democrats want to more than double the minimum wage by 2025 to $15 per hour. They included the rise in his coronavirus relief bill to help tackle the heavy human and economic toll of the pandemic, which has killed more than 500,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

Democrats are trying to advance the COVID-19 bill under a special budget reconciliation process that would allow them to pass it in the Senate using a simple majority, so they will not need Republican support.

But there are rules that limit what can be included using that process, and it is the job of Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to determine what is allowed.

A negative ruling, however, would not mean the idea of raising the minimum wage is dead. Proponents could seek to pass a separate bill without using the reconciliation process, but they presumably would need Republican support.

Related Stories

FILE - Service industry workers hold up signs during a rally in support of the Raise the Wage Act, which includes a $15 minimum wage for tipped workers, at the National Mall, in Washington, Jan. 25, 2021.
USA
Democrats Harden Stance on Adding $15 Minimum Wage to COVID Relief Bill
Move is only latest skirmish in long-running fight about raising federal wage floor
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 06:22 AM
People collect food donated by volunteers and members of the Catholic Servants of Jesus congregation in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 8, 2020.
Economy & Business
ILO: COVID-19 Drives Wages Down and Increases Inequality
Report says wages plunged during the first six months of the year due to COVID-19 pandemic, with women and lower paid workers among the biggest losers
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 03:44 PM
Will Biden Fulfill Promise to Raise Wages?
00:03:18
Economy & Business
Will Biden Fulfill Promise to Raise Minimum Wage?
Women, workers of color top beneficiaries of Biden’s quest to raise wages
Veronica Balderas Iglesias
By Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:45 PM
People carry Australian Aboriginal flags during a demonstration on Australia Day in Sydney, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stefica…
East Asia Pacific
Indigenous Australians Seek Damages For ‘Slavery-Like’ Wage Theft 
In the 19th and 20th centuries, indigenous children as young as four were forcibly taken from their families to work in mines, on farms and as domestic servants
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 07:16 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Calls King Salman as US Recalibrates Relations With Saudis

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2011 file photo, then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, offers his condolences to then Prince…
USA

US Senate Referee Says Democrats Can't Include $15 Wage in COVID-19 Bill

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19…
US Politics

Democrats Want Biden to Relinquish Sole Authority for Nuclear Launches

A U.S. military aide, left, carries the "President's emergency satchel," also know as "the football," with the nuclear launch…
Middle East

US Carries Out Airstrike Against Iranian-backed Militia Target in Syria, Officials Say

Syria locator map webmap
US Politics

Trump Supporters Want to 'Blow Up' Capitol, Police Chief Warns

In this Jan. 19, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington. The…