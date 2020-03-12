USA

US Senators Seek to Ban Federal Employees From Using TikTok on Their Phones

By Reuters
March 12, 2020 08:16 AM
Tik Tok logo is displayed on a smartphone on the U.S. flag in this illustration
Logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok

WASHINGTON - Two Republican senators on Thursday introduced a bill aimed at banning federal employees from using Chinese social media app TikTok on their government-issued phones, amid growing national security concerns around the collection and sharing of data on U.S. users with China's government.

The bill by Senators Josh Hawley and Rick Scott comes as several U.S. agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues including the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security have banned employees from using the app.

It is also the latest attempt to rein in technology companies by Hawley, who has repeatedly clashed with big tech companies and has a notably nuanced and aggressive approach when questioning tech executives in congressional hearings.

"TikTok is owned by a Chinese company that includes Chinese Communist Party members on its board, and it is required by law to share user data with Beijing," Hawley said. "

The app has been rapidly growing in popularity among U.S. teenagers and allows users to create short videos. About 60% of TikTok’s 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said last year.

In November, the U.S. government launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co’s $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.

TikTok has been on the defensive as lawmakers and law enforcement agencies  take a closer look at its data security practices amid concerns it engages in censorship at the behest of the Chinese government.  The company previously said U.S. user data is stored in the United States and that China does not have jurisdiction over content that is not in China.

A TikTok spokesman told Reuters last week Hawley's concerns were unfounded and that the company is increasing its dialogue with lawmakers to explain its policies. The spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

In November, Hawley unveiled a bill that would bar companies from China, Russia or other countries that present national security concerns from transferring Americans' data back within their borders — where it could be used to spy on the United States.

The bill also prevented the companies from collecting data that isn’t necessary to the operation of their business, such as phone contacts or location in the case of TikTok.

Related Stories

A group of Catholic school girls look at their phones as they wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day…
Student Union
China's TikTok Keeps Growing Among US Youth
For those in Generation Z, it's where the 'party is happening,' say marketers
Default Author Profile
By VOA Student Union
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 18:10
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President…
USA
US Senator Proposes TikTok Ban for Government Workers
Citing security concerns, ban would apply to government-issued devices
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 03:16
FILE - The logo of the TikTok application is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken Feb. 21, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Video App TikTok Unblocks Teen Who Posted on China's Muslims
Chinese-owned video app TikTok say it has unblocked a US teenager and restored her viral video condemning China's treatment of its Muslim minority
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 15:04
Uighurs and their supporters rally across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York, Thursday, March 15, 2018…
Silicon Valley & Technology
TikTok Apologizes for Removing Video on Muslims in China
The social media app blames ‘human moderation error’ and said video restored in 50 minutes
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 06:23
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Senators Seek to Ban Federal Employees From Using TikTok on Their Phones

Tik Tok logo is displayed on a smartphone on the U.S. flag in this illustration
Coronavirus Outbreak

Travel Bans in Vogue as Governments Try to Contain Coronavirus

The lines to reach TSA immigraThe lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 9, 2020.tion process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Worst is Yet to Come WHO Warns, After Declaring Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic

Two men wait at a bus stop with a screen displaying a symbol photo of the novel coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

FILE PHOTO - Actor Tom Hanks, one of the stars of the new film "Cloud Atlas," poses with wife, actress Rita Wilson, as they…
USA

Pentagon Deploying More Ships, Forces to Latin America

Admiral Craig Faller