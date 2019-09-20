USA

US to Send Troops, Military Equipment to Saudi Arabia, UAE

By VOA News
September 20, 2019 03:12 PM
Updated Date
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 20, 2019, Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 20, 2019, Washington.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. is sending additional military forces and air defense equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said Friday night.

The announcement came after last weekend’s attacks on Saudi Arabian oil installations that U.S. officials said were carried out by Iran, an allegation that Tehran denies.

President Donald Trump “has approved the deployment of U.S. forces, which will be defensive in nature,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a briefing at the Pentagon.

Esper said the U.S. was responding to requests from Saudi and United Arab Emirates to improve their air and missile defenses.

Details regarding the U.S. deployments were to be discussed over the weekend and released next week, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sept 18, 2019.

“Secretary (Mike) Pompeo just came back this morning, and the Saudis asked for enhanced capabilities,” Dunford said. “We haven’t decided on specific units,” but those chosen would help enhance the countries’ air missile defenses.

Earlier, Trump announced new sanctions against Iran’s national bank Friday, further escalating economic pressure on the Islamic Republic, but pulling back from any direct military action.

“I think the sanctions work,” Trump said during a joint White House news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Trump also said “the military would work, but that is a very severe form of winning.”

But Trump said he was not planning a military response to the attacks, telling reporters in the Oval Office, “the strong person approach and the thing that does show strength would be showing a little bit of restraint.”

Trump warned, however, that “Iran knows if they misbehave, they’re on borrowed time.”

Trump announced the sanctions as his administration weighs options on Iran, including actions to further weaken its economy, deploying more U.S. troops to the Middle East region and targeted military strikes.

FILE - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to journalists during a joint press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia Sept. 6, 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday a U.S. or Saudi Arabian military strike against his country would trigger “an all-out war.”

The United States previously imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran because of its alleged nuclear program. But the U.S. Treasury Department said Friday the latest sanctions were imposed because Iran’s central bank engaged in “terrorism” by providing “billions of dollars” to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and Hezbollah.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has often said that any negotiations between himself and Trump can only occur if the U.S. first provides sanctions relief.

Related Stories

In this photo opportunity during a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, damage is seen in the Aramco's Khurais oil field, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after it was hit during Sept. 14 attack. Saudi officials brought journalists…
USA
US Military to Present Several Options to Trump on Iran
The Pentagon will present a broad range of military options to President Donald Trump on Friday after the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 06:43
President Donald Trump and Robert O'Brien, just named as the new national security adviser, speak to the media at Los Angeles International Airport, Sept. 18, 2019.
USA
Trump: 'Many Options' to Respond to Iranian Attacks on Saudi Oil Fields
US president's statement comes hours after he said he is 'substantially' increasing economic sanctions against Iran in the wake of oil field attacks that Washington says were launched by Tehran
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 10:24
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
USA
Growing Evidence Iran Launched Oil Field Attacks in Saudi Arabia
US analysts are examining missile flight tracks and evidence at the oil production facilities that were struck
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 16:44
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019