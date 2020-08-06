USA

US Senegalese Community Mourns Denver Fire Victims in Suspected Arson Case

By VOA News
August 06, 2020 10:09 PM
Men from West Africa sit near the site where five people were found dead after a house fire in suburban Denver, Wednesday, Aug…
Men from West Africa sit near the site where five people were found dead after a house fire in suburban Denver, Aug. 5, 2020.

Senegal’s president sent condolences Thursday after five members of a Senegalese family living in the U.S. died earlier this week when a fire swept through their home in Denver, Colorado.

Police and fire officials are investigating the fire, which they suspect might be arson, Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations for Denver police, told the Associated Press. He did not elaborate.

President Macky Sall tweeted: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured. It is a very serious matter that we are following closely.”

Djibril Diol, his wife, daughter, sister and niece were killed in the fire. Diol had graduated in 2018 from Colorado State University with a degree in civil engineering, the school said. Diol was working for the Kiewit construction company.

Three other family members were able to flee the house fire early Wednesday by jumping from the second story, officials said. The three were being treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Denver police said.

Diol and his family were staying with another family at the home until they could get a home of their own, Ousman Ba, a member of the Senegalese community, told The Denver Post. Senegal is a country in West Africa.

Ousmane Ndiaye, a friend of Diol, told the Post that Diol loved soccer and his family. Ndiaye also recounted how last week, on Eid, a holy day for their community, he and Diol went house to house to give greetings.

Family and friends at the scene told the Post the family had emigrated to the U.S. a few years ago.

Members of the Senegalese community in Colorado began showing up at the house Wednesday. The West African community is big and connected, Ndiaye told the Post.

Amadou Ba, a friend of Diol’s, came “to bring my respect for the people who passed away” and to support the family and the community, he told the Associated Press. “He was a very good guy. ... He liked to help everybody, help the community and do a lot of things for everybody.”

On Thursday, Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organization, released a statement urging Denver officials to open a hate crime investigation into the deaths of the Senegalese American Muslim family members.

“Law enforcement authorities must take this suspected murder and arson seriously. Muslims in Colorado may have been threatened by hate-motivated arson before, and hate crimes in the state are on the rise,” the statement said. “We call on law enforcement to immediately investigate whether the deadly fire in Green Valley Ranch [neighborhood] was motivated by hate. The family of those lost and the Muslim community in Denver deserve justice and peace of mind.”

A GoFundMe page has been established by family and friends to pay for funeral expenses and to return the bodies to Senegal for burial So far, more than $90,000 has been raised.

“Djiby a young man with a promising future in Civil Engineering has left behind a community that he so deeply loved and cared for. We are saddened by the loss of a loving Dad, a nurturing husband, and a caring brother to all of us,” according to family members who set up the online fundraiser.

Senegal Consul General Elhadji Ndao, who flew to Denver on Thursday, said he had been sent by President Sall to speak with the diaspora community and local officials.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, Senegal's President Macky Sall addresses the 74th session of the United…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Senegal President Self-Quarantining After Being Exposed to COVID-19
Senegal president self-quarantines on advice of doctors after coming into contact with a person with coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 04:35
Senegalese Artists Take a Stand for Black Lives Matter Movement
00:02:25
Arts & Culture
Senegalese Artists Take a Stand for Black Lives Matter Movement
In Dakar, a dozen of street artists involved in social justice in Senegal have created a fresco to support the Black Lives Matter movement
Estelle Ndjandjo
By Estelle Ndjandjo
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 08:01
COVID-19 Pandemic
Senegal Muslims Divided on Mosques Opening During Pandemic
Despite government’s authorizing group worship under distancing and sanitation guidelines, many mosques choose to stay closed and worshipping to continue online  
Estelle Ndjandjo
By Estelle Ndjandjo
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 16:39
Senegal’s Opening Mosques During Pandemic Divides Muslim Community
00:02:16
COVID-19 Pandemic
Senegal Muslims Divided Over Mosques Opening During Pandemic
Senegal’s controversial decision to re-open mosques as the Muslim-majority country is still battling the coronavirus pandemic has split the religious community. Senegal so far has about 2,500 confirmed infections and at least 25 deaths from COVID-19. While some Muslims have welcomed being able to pray at the mosque during the last week of the holy month of Ramadan, others worry it’s too soon and the decision may put worshippers at greater risk of infection. Estelle Ndjandjo reports from Dakar
Estelle Ndjandjo
By Estelle Ndjandjo
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 15:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Adds 1.8 Million Jobs in Sign Hiring Has Slowed

A sign advertises hiring of temporary associates at a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Approaches 4.9 Million COVID Cases, More Than Any Other Country

Healthcare workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital hold a rally outside their hospital for safer working conditions
The Americas

Mexico Megachurch Leader Remains Jailed

FILE - In this July 15, 2019, file photo, Naason Joaquin Garcia, the leader of a Mexico-based evangelical church with a…
USA

Citing Security Concerns, Trump Orders Bans on TikTok, WeChat

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Loses Bid to Add Fourth Debate with Biden in Early September

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the…