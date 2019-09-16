USA

US Service Member Killed in Action in Afghanistan

By Associated Press
September 16, 2019 09:00 PM
Resolute Support (RS) forces arrive at the site of car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Resolute Support (RS) forces arrive at the site of car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5, 2019.

KABUL - A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, NATO said, without providing further details.

Last week, President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks with the Taliban to end American's longest war, citing the killing of a U.S. service member in a Taliban attack days earlier.

Monday's death was the 17th U.S. combat death in Afghanistan this year, according to the Pentagon's count. There also have been three non-combat deaths this year. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.

Across Afghanistan, militant attacks and more violence killed at least seven people as the country prepares for presidential elections later this month, Afghan officials said.

At least five civilians, including women and children, were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Farah province on Sunday, according to Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the provincial police.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which occurred near the city of Farah, the provincial capital, but the Taliban are active in the province.

Earlier this month, the Taliban launched an attempt to take the city of Farah, briefly seizing an army recruitment center and setting it on fire. Airstrikes were called in and the Taliban were eventually forced out of the city.

Separately, a magnetic explosive device attached to a mini bus belonging to a university in Ghazni province exploded and killed the bus driver. Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said five Ghazni University students were also wounded in the blast.

In eastern Logar province, a schoolgirl died in the crossfire during a battle in the Mohammad Agha district between the Taliban and the security forces, the police said. A second student was wounded.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani cancelled his first electoral debate with his main electoral rival, Abdullah Abdullah, the country's chief executive. Both men are partners in the national unity government.

Ghani's electoral team, in a statement released just before the start of the debate, claimed Abdullah has no political program and that Ghani did not want to debate him.

Abdullah, who was present at the TV studio where the debate was to be held, said Ghani "should have come and shared his plans."

Around 100,000 members of the country's security forces will provide security on election day, Sept. 28. Around 72,000 security personnel will be on duty around the 4,942 polling centers across Afghanistan while nearly 30,000 additional troops will serve as reserve units.

Approximately 20,000 American and allied troops remain in Afghanistan. Between 14,000 and 13,000 U.S. troops are currently in the country.

Related Stories

A boy receives polio vaccination drops during an anti-polio campaign in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 14, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Taliban Restores Security Guarantees to Red Cross in Afghanistan
An ICRC spokesman said the organization's operations had resumed across the country
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Sun, 09/15/2019 - 04:30
Trump: US 'Hitting the Enemy' in Afghanistan Harder After Canceled Talks
00:02:37
South & Central Asia
Trump: US 'Hitting the Enemy' in Afghanistan Harder After Canceled Talks
On the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the United States, President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "hitting the enemy" in Afghanistan harder than ever before. This just days after he announced had canceled peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David. Some lawmakers and experts say Trump should be giving greater priority to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani than the militants. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.
Resolute Support (RS) forces arrive at the site of car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Taliban Conduct Attacks in Afghanistan Amid Peace Negotiations
There was no immediate word about casualties among Afghan forces or the Taliban
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 07:58
Afghan security forces arrive during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. The Taliban have launched a new large-scale attack on one of Afghanistan's main cities, Kunduz, and taken…
South & Central Asia
Ex-US Envoys: Full US Pullout From Afghanistan Could Ignite 'Total Civil War'
The nine, including five former ambassadors to Kabul, a former special envoy to Afghanistan and a former deputy secretary of State, issued their warning a day after US chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad announced a draft accord with the Taliban for an initial drawdown of nearly 5,000 US troops
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 19:56
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019