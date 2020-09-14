USA

US State Department Eases China Travel Advisory for Americans

By Reuters
September 14, 2020 08:59 PM
Travellers wearing masks arrive on a direct flight from China, after a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and…
Travelers wearing masks arrive on a direct flight from China on Jan. 23, 2020, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department on Monday eased a travel advisory for Americans considering travel to China or Hong Kong from "Do Not Travel" to "Reconsider Travel," citing "improved conditions."

The new "Level 3" warning reflects the "arbitrary enforcement" of local laws, said the department, which had issued its highest "Do Not Travel" Level 4 warning in June.

China and the United States said in August they would each allow air carriers to double flights between the world's two largest economies to eight per week.

On Aug. 6, the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted its global advisory recommending U.S. citizens avoid all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead issued a raft of high-level warnings for individual countries.

The CDC also dropped its global advisory warning against all nonessential international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past month, the State Department has revised dozens of additional country-specific travel advisories, including easing ratings on Mongolia, El Salvador, Pakistan, Mexico, Kuwait, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia to Level 3.

The United States has barred most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in most of Europe, Brazil and China from traveling to the United States.

On Monday, the U.S. government ended a requirement that travelers from China, Europe and Brazil return to the United States at 15 designated U.S. airports. It also ended enhanced CDC screenings of those passengers upon their return.

 

Related Stories

FILE - The entrance to China's embassy is seen in Washington, May 18, 2012.
VOA News on China
Pompeo: Senior Chinese Diplomats Now Need Prior Approval for Travel, Meetings Within US
New measures come as Washington says Chinese authorities have imposed significant restrictions on American diplomats working in China
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 02:17 PM
FILE- Travelers wearing face masks wait in line at the Hainan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, March 6, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
China, Singapore Plan Covid-19 'Bubble' for Essential Travel
To take advantage, passengers have to apply to their respective governments and, if approved, pay for and pass the coronavirus test twice - before departure and after landing
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 09:06 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US State Department Eases China Travel Advisory for Americans

Travellers wearing masks arrive on a direct flight from China, after a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and…
Immigration

US Court Allows Trump to Phase Out Immigrant Humanitarian Protections

Protesters display placards and chant slogans, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, while gathered outside federal court, in Boston. The…
USA

Trump, Biden Differ on Approach to Western Wildfires

A fire damaged fire truck sits in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Detroit, Oregon
USA

Daimler AG to Pay $1.5B to Settle Emissions Cheating Probes

The Mercedes star is pictured at the Mercedes Benz headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Due to the…
USA

Hurricane Sally Threatens US Gulf Coast with Slow Drenching

This satellite image provided by the NOAA shows five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic basin at 5:20 p.m. GMT on…