USA

US State Department Ends Restrictions on Contacts with Taiwan Officials

By Nike Ching
Updated January 10, 2021 02:45 AM
FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands in the Oval Office of the White House in…
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 26, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The United States is lifting self-imposed restrictions on contacts between U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, while maintaining the unofficial relationship between the two democracies.

The latest move is welcomed by Taiwan but likely to anger China.

In a statement Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “for several decades the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, servicemembers, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts.”

Referring to Taiwan as a “reliable” and “unofficial” partner, Pompeo added U.S. executive branch agencies should consider “contact guidelines” regarding relations with Taiwan previously issued by the State Department to be “null and void.”

For years, most high-ranking U.S. military officials and senior American officials were banned from traveling to Taiwan to avoid upsetting Beijing. Top Taiwanese officials, including Taiwan’s president, vice president, and ministers of foreign affairs and of defense, have been prevented from coming to Washington.

Taiwan and China have been separately ruled since the 1949 end of China’s civil war. China still claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force to unite the two sides.

“Decades of discrimination, removed. A huge day in our bilateral relationship. I will cherish every opportunity,” said Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim in a tweet.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, Taiwan’s representative office in the U.S., said in a statement that the State Department’s actions to further bilateral engagements “reflect the strength and depth of our relationship.”

“We are grateful to the State Department, as well as members of Congress from both parties for passing the Taiwan Assurance Act, which had also encouraged this review,” the office said.

Some analysts said it's the right move but question the timing.

"Taiwan is an important unofficial partner, a major economic and security partner, making robust engagement a vital U.S. national interest. Arbitrary restrictions on engagement harm U.S. interests and belittle our Taiwan friends, at no gain to either, and potential harm to both," said Drew Thompson, a former U.S. defense official and now a senior research fellow at National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Thompson added, however, "a blanket statement such as this, abrogating all of the guidance in place for years, without replacing it with a new framework simply reflects the chaos we are currently seeing in Washington. It is a good thing badly done, four years too late, that can be reversed with little effort in a few weeks."

Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told VOA Saturday “if these restrictions hampered the U.S. from promoting the relationship in a way that serves US national interests, the Trump administration should have done this much earlier. It is against our traditions to make policy decisions in the waning days of an administration.”

Others said the latest move will force Taiwan policy higher up on the agenda of the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Euan Graham, a senior fellow from the International Institute for Strategic Studies referred in a tweet to "the prim correctness around Taiwan nomenclature, all the do’s and don’ts (and they were mostly don’ts),” adding, “Always in fear of a tongue lashing from the PRC representative at Asian security conferences. I would happily bid goodbye to all that."

“These changes are long overdue, and the Trump administration ideally would have made them sooner. Beijing seeks to coerce, isolate, and eventually control Taiwan. The United States must counter these efforts by Beijing, and more robust U.S. bilateral interactions with Taiwan are an important part of that," said Bradley Bowman who is a senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“The incoming Biden administration should also examine self-imposed limitations related to U.S. military training and exercises with Taiwan,” Bowman said.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at…
VOA News on China
Beijing Warns US Will Pay 'Heavy Price' if UN Ambassador Goes to Taiwan
China deems it ‘crazy provocation’
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 01:06 AM
FILE - This photo taken May 25, 2018, by Taiwan's Defense Ministry shows Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet, left, monitoring one of two
VOA News on China
China Is Increasing Taiwan Airspace Incursions
According to a VOA compilation of flight data, Chinese warplanes have flown 138 of such missions since mid-September
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 06:19 PM
Map of Taiwan
East Asia Pacific
US Warships Sail Taiwan Strait for Second Time This Month
US Navy calls it ‘a routine Taiwan Strait transit’
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 08:30 PM
A group of pigs from Cher Pork Farms is seen in Lone Rock, Iowa, U.S., August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. To match…
East Asia Pacific
How American Pork Could Lead to Wider US Trade Deal with Export Powerhouse Taiwan 
Legislators in Taipei gave final clearance last week to lift a ban on pork from pigs fed the ractopamine additive
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 07:30 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
00:03:12
USA
Taiwan Relations in Focus as President-Elect Biden Charts China Policy
Ties between US and Taiwan under Trump administration have been ascendant
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 03:09 AM
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

Nike Ching is VOA’s State Department correspondent. She has traveled with three Secretaries of State under Democratic and Republican administrations. As a veteran bilingual correspondent, she reports regularly in both English and Mandarin on multiple platforms, with an emphasis on geopolitics, international affairs, U.S. foreign policy, and human rights.

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

White House Pushed Top Federal Prosecutor in Atlanta to Resign, Paper Says

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak is seen following a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. Pak announced a 12…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Apple, Amazon Suspend Parler Social Network from App Store, Web Hosting Service

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/9/21 Apple suspends Parler from its app store as big tech and social media platforms…
2020 USA Votes

House Likely to Offer Articles of Impeachment Against Trump on Monday

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
2020 USA Votes

Pro-Trump State Lawmaker Resigns After Riot; More Arrests Announced

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the…
The Americas

US Motions Expand Drug Claims Against Honduras President

FILE - In this June 22, 2019 file photo, Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernández listens to the crowd as he delivers his…