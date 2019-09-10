USA

US Steps up Anti-Iran Campaign Ahead of UN General Assembly

By Associated Press
September 10, 2019 11:44 AM
Israel reveals what it says was an Iranian nuclear weapons development site in the central region of Abadeh in these images published online by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, Sept. 9, 2019.
Israel reveals what it says was an Iranian nuclear weapons development site in the central region of Abadeh in these images published online by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, Sept. 9, 2019.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's administration is stepping up its campaign to get other nations to boost pressure on Iran as world leaders prepare to meet at the United Nations this month.

The administration says the world should take note of and act on admitted Iranian noncompliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and new questions about Iran's activities raised by the U.N. atomic watchdog. The U.S. has been ratcheting up its own sanctions on Iran since Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal last year.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) said Tuesday that Iran is trying to deceive the world by refusing to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency. The agency's head said Monday he'd stressed the importance of ``full'' cooperation with it.

Iran says it has begun using advanced centrifuges in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Related Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at the foreign ministry in Jerusalem, Sept. 9, 2019.
Middle East
Israel Reveals Alleged Iranian Nuclear Site as It Seeks More Pressure on Tehran
In a televised Monday presentation, Israeli PM Netanyahu showed satellite images of what he said was a secret Iranian nuclear weapons development site in central region of Abadeh; Iran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 12:52
Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Cornel Feruta from Romania waits for the start of the IAEA board of governors meeting at the International Center in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Middle East
UN Confirms Iran Installing New Centrifuges
The step is the latest Iran has taken against the 2015 international agreement regarding its nuclear program
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 07:15
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019