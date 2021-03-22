USA

US Supreme Court Could Reimpose Boston Marathon Bomber Death Sentence

By Associated Press
March 22, 2021 10:42 AM
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of…
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of carrying out the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack.

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office.

The case won't be heard until the fall, and it's unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev's case. The initial prosecution and decision to seek a death sentence was made by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

But Biden has pledged to seek an end to the federal death penalty.

In August, the federal appeals court in Boston threw out Tsarnaev’s sentence because it said the judge at his trial did not do enough to ensure the jury would not be biased against him.

The Justice Department had moved quickly to appeal, asking the justices to hear and decide the case by the end of the court’s current term, in early summer. Then-Attorney General William Barr said last year, “We will do whatever’s necessary.”

Tsarnaev’s lawyers acknowledged at the beginning of his trial that he and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, set off the two bombs at the marathon finish line in 2013. But they argued that Dzhokar Tsarnaev is less culpable than his brother, who they said was the mastermind behind the attack.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died following a gunfight with police and being run over by his brother as he fled. Police captured a bloodied and wounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hours later in the Boston suburb of Watertown, where he was hiding in a boat parked in a backyard.

Tsarnaev, now 27, was convicted of all 30 charges against him, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer during the Tsarnaev brothers’ getaway attempt. The appeals court upheld all but a few of his convictions.

The initial prosecution and decision to seek a death sentence was made by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

Related Stories

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015. Tsarnaev was heavily influenced by al Qaeda literature and lectures, some of which was found on his la
USA
Ruling Renews Fairness Debate in Boston Marathon Bomber Case
It raises familiar questions about whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev could receive a fair hearing in the city where the bombs exploded
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 05:50 PM
Undated photo of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
USA
Court Overturns Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
Appeals judges say 'pervasive' media coverage required judge to run jury selection process 'sufficient to identify prejudice,' yet judge fell short
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 04:52 PM
Light spires and one of the stone pillars stand along Boylston Street after installation was finished, Aug. 19, 2019, in Boston to memorialize the Boston Marathon bombing victims at the sites where they were killed.
USA
Memorial to Victims of Boston Marathon Bombing Completed
The final pieces of the memorial have been laid at the site of the 2013 attack
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/19/2019 - 10:43 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Supreme Court Could Reimpose Boston Marathon Bomber Death Sentence

FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of…
USA

Donations Pour In for Families of Atlanta Shooting Victims

A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of shootings. Eight people killed…
USA

Blinken Heads to Europe to Boost Alliances

Top U.S., China officials wrap up first talks of Biden era in Alaska
The Americas

Canadian Railroad to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion in Bet on North American Trade

FILE - The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2015.
VOA News on Iran

AP Sources: Iran Threatens US Army Base, Top General

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the…