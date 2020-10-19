USA

US Supreme Court to Review Legality of Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Asylum Policy

By Reuters
October 19, 2020 11:18 AM
Officials stand on the Supreme Court steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as preparations take place…
FILE - Officials stand on the Supreme Court steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 22, 2020,

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide the legality of one of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies that has forced tens of thousands of migrants along the southern border to wait in Mexico, rather than entering the United States, while their asylum claims are processed.

The justices will hear a Trump administration appeal of a 2019 lower court ruling that found the policy likely violated federal immigration law. The program, called Migrant Protection Protocols, remains in effect because the Supreme Court in March put the lower court's decision to block the policy on hold while the legal battle continues.

The Republican president has said the "remain in Mexico" policy, which took effect in January 2019, has reduced the flow of migrants from Central America into the United States. Restricting both illegal and legal immigration has been a central theme of Trump's presidency. He has sought to reduce asylum claims through a series of policy and rule changes.

Immigration advocacy groups and 11 individual asylum seekers who fled violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras were returned to Mexico after entering the United States filed suit to challenge the legality of the policy.

The "remain in Mexico" policy, which represented a fundamental change to previous U.S. practice, is one of the steps Trump has taken to try to prevent large-scale migration from Central America and other countries across the U.S.-Mexican border. His administration has said allowing the thousands of asylum seekers across the border would swamp the U.S. immigration system and damage American relations with Mexico.

A federal judge blocked the program nationwide, saying that forcing these asylum applicants to wait in Mexico was contrary to the text of the Immigration and Nationality Act and violated treaty-based obligations to not send refugees back to the dangerous countries from which they came.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February partially upheld that ruling. The Supreme Court then put the injunction on hold, allowing the Trump administration to continue to carry out the asylum policy.

Migrants in the program, many of them children, have faced violence and homelessness in Mexico while awaiting court dates. Human rights groups have documented cases of kidnappings, rapes and assaults.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during an event on regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday,…
USA
Asylum Rules Test Trump's Legal Skills to Make New Policy
Critics hope old law that serves as a check on presidential power will weaken or even doom new rules
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 09:16 PM
Supreme Court Limits Failed Asylum Seekers’ Rights to Appeal
00:03:46
USA
Supreme Court Limits Failed Asylum Seekers’ Rights to Appeal
In a 7-2 decision on June 25, Supreme Court ruled that non-citizens whose asylum appeals are denied by immigration officials have no constitutional right to appeal decision in federal court
Default Author Profile
By Anush Avetisyan
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 11:25 AM
The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is pictured in San Francisco, California, Feb. 7, 2017.
Immigration
Appeals Court Deals 2nd Blow to Trump Asylum Policy 
Court on Monday blocked a key US policy to deny asylum to anyone who passes through another country without first seeking protection there, dealing it a second blow in less than a week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 10:12 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers greet migrants as they enter into Canada at an…
Immigration
Canada-US Asylum Pact in Doubt After Ottawa Court Ruling
Judge rules Safe Third Country Agreement violates Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms in failing to guarantee 'right to life, liberty and the security of the person'
Default Author Profile
By Craig McCulloch
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 03:02 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Europe

Got Any Signal Up Here? Nokia to Build Mobile Network on Moon

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
East Asia Pacific

Fresh Wave of Chinese Diplomacy Bolsters Resistance to US in Southeast Asia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, centre, and attendees wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus listen to…
2020 USA Votes

Trump, Biden Campaign in Swing States They are Trying to Flip

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Carson City Airport, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Twitter Blocks Tweet About Masks From White House Coronavirus Team Adviser

FILE - White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks during an event with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington..
USA

Homes Believed Lost in North-Central Colorado Fires

The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado's history, burns outside Estes Park, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2020.