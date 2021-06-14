USA

US Supreme Court Seeks Biden Views on Harvard Admissions Dispute

By Reuters
June 14, 2021 11:36 AM
FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo people walk past an entrance to Widener Library, behind, on the campus of Harvard…
The campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard, one of the world's most prestigious schools, has said that the number of Black and Hispanic students would drop by nearly half if its affirmative action program were to be struck down.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to give its views on whether the justices should hear a challenge to Harvard University's consideration of race in undergraduate student admissions.

The case, should it be taken up by the court, would give the court's conservative majority a chance to end affirmative action policies used to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students on American campuses.

The action by the court signals the interest of at least some of the nine justices in considering an appeal brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, of a lower court ruling that upheld Harvard's program. The lawsuit accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants in violation of a landmark 1964 federal civil rights law.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Blum said in a statement his group "remains hopeful that, regardless of the views of the (Biden administration's) solicitor general, the justices will grant to hear our case and end race-based affirmative action in college admissions."

Harvard declined to comment.

The use of affirmative action has withstood Supreme Court scrutiny for decades, including in a 2016 ruling involving a white student backed by Blum who challenged a University of Texas policy, though the justices have narrowed its application.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in November ruled that Harvard's consideration of race was not "impermissibly extensive" and was "meaningful" because it prevented the racial diversity of its undergraduate student body from plummeting. A federal judge in 2019 also ruled in favor of the Ivy League school after a three-week trial.

Harvard, one of the world's most prestigious schools, has said that the number of Black and Hispanic students would drop by nearly half if its affirmative action program were to be struck down. Lawyers for Harvard said it considers race "only in a flexible and non-mechanical way" and does not automatically favor certain races in deciding which students to accept.

Blum's group sued in 2014, accusing Harvard of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on race, color or national origin under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. Harvard is a private university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts that receives federal funding.

Students for Fair Admissions has said its members include Asian American applicants rejected by Harvard. The identities of these Asian Americans have been withheld throughout the litigation. Blum has said all of them earned high test scores and participated in extracurricular activities in high school and that Harvard's lawyers questioned many of them during the litigation.

Related Stories

Samantha Maltais, of New Bedford, Mass., an incoming Harvard Law student, stands for a photograph, May 25, 2021.
USA
For Native Americans, Harvard and Other Colleges Fall Short
Native American activists at colleges are pushing their schools to do more to atone for past wrongs
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 09:09 AM
FILE - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, California, March 5, 2019.
USA
Biden Picks California Attorney General to Lead HHS, Harvard Expert for CDC
If confirmed by the Senate, Xavier Becerra would assume a leading role in overseeing the new administration's coronavirus response
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 08:34 PM
A man wearing a face mask in concern for the coronavirus, talks on his phone, Friday, June 26, 2020, on the steps of Harvard…
Student Union
Harvard Cleared of Racial Bias in Admissions
Asian American applicants not discriminated against, judges say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 08:07 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Supreme Court Seeks Biden Views on Harvard Admissions Dispute

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo people walk past an entrance to Widener Library, behind, on the campus of Harvard…
Europe

Biden Takes 'America is Back' Message to Brussels - WATCH LIVE

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and U.S President Joe Biden, center, pose with other leaders.
USA

VOA Exclusive: CENTCOM Head Says US Will Not Support Afghan Forces with Airstrikes After Troop Withdrawal

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, center, top U.S. commander for the Middle East, makes an…
USA

New Orleans Desperate as US Government Debates Action on Infrastructure

New Orleanian Joe Frisard sits beside a massive pothole two blocks from his home. Residents are no strangers to potholes, often decorating them or making jokes -- as was the case when an unknown person placed a miniature car inside this one.
Arts & Culture

American Actor Ned Beatty Dies at 83

FILE - American actor Ned Beatty is seen in a Oct 30, 2003, photo.