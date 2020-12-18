USA

US Supreme Court Throws Out Challenge to Trump Census Immigrant Plan

By Reuters
December 18, 2020 12:18 PM
US Supreme Court in Washington, DC
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states.
 
The 6-3 ruling on ideological lines with the court's six conservatives in the majority and three liberals dissenting, gives Trump a short-term victory as he pursues his hard-line policies toward immigration in the final weeks of his presidency.
 
However, his administration is battling against the clock to follow through on the vaguely defined proposal before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20. The justices left open the possibility of fresh litigation if Trump's administration completes its plan.

The unsigned decision said that "judicial resolution of this dispute is premature" in part because it is not clear what the administration plans to do. The ruling noted that the court was not weighing the merits of Trump's plan.
 
Challengers led by New York state and the American Civil Liberties Union said Trump's proposal would dilute the political clout of states with larger numbers of such immigrants, including heavily Democratic California, by undercounting state populations and depriving them of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to the benefit of his fellow Republicans.
 
"If the administration actually tries to implement this policy, we'll sue. Again. And we'll win," said Dale Ho, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who represents the challengers.
 

FILE - An envelope contains a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit, Michigan, April 5, 2020.
Supreme Court Seems Skeptical of Trump's Census Plan
Trump is trying to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot seats in the House of Representatives

The administration has not disclosed what method it would use to calculate the number of people it proposed to exclude or which subsets of immigrants would be targeted. Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall told the justices during the November 30 oral argument in the case that the administration could miss a December 31 statutory deadline to finalize a Census Bureau report to Trump containing the final population data, including the number of immigrants excluded.
 
"The government does not deny that, if carried out, the policy will harm the plaintiffs. Nor does it deny that it will implement that policy imminently," liberal Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in a dissenting opinion.  
 
Breyer noted that the government can currently try to exclude millions of individuals, including those who are in immigration detention or deportation proceedings, and the some 700,000 young people known as "Dreamers" who came to the U.S. illegally as children.
 
There are an estimated 11 million immigrants living in the United States illegally. The challengers have argued that Trump's policy violates both the Constitution and the Census Act, a federal law that outlines how the census is conducted.
 
The Constitution requires apportionment of House seats to be based upon the "whole number of persons in each state." Until now, the U.S. government's practice was to count all people regardless of their citizenship or immigration status.
 
By statute, the president is required to send Congress a report in early January with the population of each of the states and their entitled number of House districts.

 

Related Stories

The United States Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 14, 2020.
USA
US Supreme Court Takes Up NCAA Appeal over Benefit Limits for College Athletes 
The US Supreme Court agrees to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 10:32 AM
FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen under stormy skies in Washington, June 20, 2019.
2020 USA Votes
Supreme Court Rejects Republican Attack on Biden Victory
Seventeen states and 126 GOP Congress members supported the lawsuit
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 07:18 PM
FILE - In the Nov. 4, 2020 photo, The Supreme Court in Washington. A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Muslim men who…
USA
US Supreme Court Allows 3 Muslim Men to Sue FBI Agents in ‘No Fly’ Case
The three claimed they were put on the no-fly list after refusing repeated FBI requests to spy in their Muslim communities
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 08:08 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Vice President Pence Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Live on TV

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the…
USA

Snags on US COVID-19 Relief May Force Weekend Sessions

Holiday lights line trees as people wearing face masks cross an intersection during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco,…
US Politics

As Pandemic Rages Across US, Congress Scrambles to Reach Relief Deal

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol is visible in the early morning hours as counselors for the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Panel Endorses Second COVID-19 Vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccination appointments sign points the way at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois…
US Politics

Biden Names Deb Haaland as First Native American to Head Interior

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, speaks to reporters about…