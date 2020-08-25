US Top Diplomat Pompeo Visits Sudan

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sudan on Tuesday as the Trump administration pushes for Arab nations to normalize ties with Israel.



Great to be in Khartoum for meetings with the civilian-led transitional government. The democratic transition underway is a once in a generation opportunity for the people of Sudan. Looking forward to discussing how to deepen the U.S.-Sudan relationship. pic.twitter.com/krfKxt3tyS — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 25, 2020

Pompeo’s schedule includes meetings with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan.



In addition to Sudan-Israel relations, the State Department says Pompeo will also discuss “continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government” in Sudan.



Hamdok became prime minister last August after the military ousted president Omar al-Bashir following months of mounting protests against his 30-year rule.

Pompeo began his trip Monday in Israel where he said the United States will ensure Israel’s military advantage in the Middle East under any potential U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.

“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that,” said Pompeo after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus after they make joint statements to the press, in Jerusalem, Aug. 24, 2020.

“But we have a 20-plus year security relationship with the United Arab Emirates as well, where we have provided them with technical assistance and military assistance,” he added.

The top U.S. diplomat’s trip to the Middle East comes after Washington helped broker the Israel-UAE deal earlier this month, a pact that Netanyahu said heralds a new era for the region.

But Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the deal is a "betrayal" of Palestinians. The Israel-UAE deal is seen as breaking a tradition among most Arab countries not to make peace with Israel until Israel and the Palestinians make peace.

Pompeo is also traveling to Bahrain, UAE and Sudan from August 23-28, with Iran, regional security issues, and "establishing and deepening Israel’s relationships in the region" high on the agenda.

The U.S. and Israel are hopeful that other Arab nations will follow the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel.

“We discussed this and I hope we’ll have good news in the future, maybe in the near future,” said Netanyahu on Monday.

Bahrain and Oman are seen as the next Gulf countries to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

Monday, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab renewed a call for a dialogue between governments of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"Israel's suspension of annexation is an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East. It is important to build on this new dynamic, and ultimately only the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority can negotiate the two state solution required to secure lasting peace," said Raab in a statement.

Raab met with Pompeo on Monday in Jerusalem and is set to meet with Netanyahu and Abbas this week.

Netanyahu has praised the Trump administration for its efforts to initiate a return of the international sanctions against Iran that were lifted under the 2015 agreement restricting the country’s nuclear program.

The United States withdrew from the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and other signatories, including Britain, France and Germany, said because the U.S. walked away they could not support its sanctions action.