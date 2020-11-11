USA

US Treasury Seeks 'Resolution' With ByteDance on Security Concerns

By Reuters
November 11, 2020 10:08 PM
FILE PHOTO: A man holding a phone walks past a sign of Chinese company ByteDance's app TikTok, known locally as Douyin, at the…
FILE - A man holding a phone walks past a sign of Chinese company ByteDance's app TikTok, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Oct. 18, 2019.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it wants a resolution of national security risks it has raised over ByteDance's 2017 acquisition on Musical.ly, which it then merged into the TikTok video-sharing app. 

The statement came a day after China-based ByteDance filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok. 

"The Treasury Department remains focused on reaching a resolution of the national security risks arising from ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly," Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said. "We have been clear with ByteDance regarding the steps necessary to achieve that resolution." 

TikTok did not immediately comment. 

President Donald Trump in an August 14 order directed ByteDance to divest the app within 90 days, which falls on Thursday. The Trump administration contends TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of U.S. users could be obtained by China's government. TikTok, which has over 100 million U.S. users, denies the allegations. 

ByteDance, which has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc. and Oracle Corp. to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity, said Tuesday it was requesting a 30-day extension so that it can finalize terms. 

"Facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted, we requested the 30-day extension that is expressly permitted in the August 14 order," TikTok said in a statement. 

TikTok announced a preliminary deal in September for Walmart and Oracle to take stakes in a new company to oversee U.S. operations called TikTok Global. Trump has said the deal had his "blessing." 
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing, China…
USA
ByteDance Challenges Trump's TikTok Divestiture Order
The Trump administration contends TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of US users could be obtained by China’s government
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 09:56 PM
FILE - A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken Jan. 6, 2020.
USA
US Judge Unsure If He Has Grounds to Issue New TikTok Injunction
Judge Carl Nichols for the District of Columbia says he was unsure if the video-sharing app could demonstrate 'irreparable harm' to win a new injunction against the government's order
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 04:40 PM
FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.
Silicon Valley & Technology
US Judge Halts Government Ban on TikTok
Trump administration wants TikTok and WeChat removed from app stores
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 03:30 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

Republicans Gain Half of Total US Senate Seats

The light in the cupola of the Capitol Dome signals that the Senate remains in session overnight as 30 hours of time must…
Immigration

US Immigration Policy Changes Expected Under Biden

Murad Awawdeh, right, with the New York Immigration Coalition, speaks at a rally asking President-elect Joe Biden to prioritize…
2020 USA Votes

Facebook Extends Ban on US Political Ads for Another Month

FILE - Political ads displayed on Facebook are seen on a computer screen in New York City, Oct. 31, 2019.
2020 USA Votes

US State of Georgia Orders Trump-Biden Vote Recount

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in…
USA

Trump Loyalists Get Top Pentagon Jobs After Esper Firing

National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee.