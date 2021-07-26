USA

US Troop Presence in Focus as Biden Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister

By VOA News
July 26, 2021 02:43 AM
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq,…
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, July 23, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House Monday, with the future of U.S. troops in Iraq expected to be a focus of their discussion. 

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told VOA’s Kurdish Service last week he expected the two sides to agree on an end to the U.S. combat mission in Iraq.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops pictured in Iraq in 2020
Iraq Expects Announcement to End US Combat Mission
Troop discussions come just days before Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi meets President Biden at the White House

The United States has about 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the U.S.-led coalition effort to battle the Islamic State group that began in 2014. 

The two countries agreed in April to change the American troops’ mission, focusing on training and advisory roles assisting Iraqi security forces, but there was no timeline for completing the transition. 

Iraq declared victory against the Islamic State militants in 2017. However, the group has maintained a presence in the region, including carrying out a suicide bombing at a market in Iraq last week that killed at least 30 people.

People and security forces gather at the site of a bombing in Wahailat market in Sadr City, Iraq, Monday, July 19, 2021. A…
Iraqi Officials: Roadside Bomb Kills 30 in Baghdad Market
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before

Monday’s meeting also comes amid continued attacks against U.S. military positions in Iraq that the United States blames on Iran-linked militias. On July 24, a pro-Iranian militia commander issued a statement threatening to attack U.S. forces inside the country and calling for withdrawal of troops. A drone attack Saturday hit a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan that hosts American troops.

Iran-backed militia fighters march in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Iraqi Shiite militias are showing a…
Pro-Iranian Militia Commander Threatens Attacks Against US Forces Unless They Leave Iraq
Threat coincides with drone attack on US forces in Kurdistan that caused no casualties

The presence of U.S. troops is a polarizing subject in Iraq, with some citing the need for U.S. military support for Iraq’s security forces and others, including Iran-linked political factions, calling for the American troops to leave. 

In addition to the military, Biden and al-Kadhimi are also expected to discuss topics looking at future cooperation on political, economic, health, education and cultural matters. 

Related Stories

Iran-backed militia fighters march in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Iraqi Shiite militias are showing a…
Middle East
Pro-Iranian Militia Commander Threatens Attacks Against US Forces Unless They Leave Iraq
Threat coincides with drone attack on US forces in Kurdistan that caused no casualties
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 05:50 PM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops pictured in Iraq in 2020
Middle East
Iraq Expects Announcement to End US Combat Mission
Troop discussions come just days before Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi meets President Biden at the White House
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 03:00 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Troop Presence in Focus as Biden Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq,…
Tokyo Olympics

In US, 17 Million Watched Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Fireworks illuminate the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.
USA

Pentagon China Expert Sworn In on Way to Singapore

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin swears in Ely Ratner as the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, aboard a military plane enroute to Singapore, July 25, 2021.
USA

Citizenship Path for 'Dreamer' Immigrants in US Remains Uncertain

FILE - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, June 15, 2020.
USA

Pelosi Names 2nd Republican to January 6 US Capitol Riot Probe

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.