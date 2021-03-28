USA

US Vows ‘Consequences’ for Russian Actions

By Ken Bredemeier
March 28, 2021 02:08 PM
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021.
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there will be “costs and consequences” for Russia for its allegedly malign activities against the United States.

“We will take the steps necessary to defend our interests” at the time of the U.S.’s choosing, Blinken said in a CNN interview that aired Sunday but was taped last week as he completed talks with other NATO diplomats in Brussels.

He said there was “a shared commitment” among Western allies to be “clear-eyed” about Moscow’s actions and hold the Kremlin accountable.

The top U.S. diplomat said officials “are in the process” of considering what sanctions or actions Washington plans to take against Moscow, and in consultation with other NATO countries.

“We are stronger when we can do it in a coordinated way,” he said.

While the U.S. and Russia agreed quickly to extend a nuclear arms control deal that was set to expire shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden assumed power, the U.S. is blaming Russia for other actions, including allegedly placing a bounty on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, meddling in the November election that Biden won and hacking into U.S. computer systems.

Blinken’s remarks in the CNN interview echoed those of Biden, who has taken a tougher stance against Russia than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

In an interview on ABC News two weeks ago, Biden said he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a “killer.”

Biden said in the interview, “The price he’s going to pay, well, you’ll see shortly,” while adding that he, Biden, wants to be able to “walk and chew gum at the same time, and there are places where it’s in our mutual interest to work together.”

“That’s why I renewed the (arms reduction) agreement with them. That occurred while he’s doing this,” he said, apparently referencing Putin’s election interference efforts. “But that’s overwhelming, in the interest of humanity, that we diminish the prospect of a nuclear exchange.” 

Russia has denied meddling in the U.S. election and orchestrating the cyber hack that used U.S. tech company SolarWinds to penetrate U.S. government networks. In addition, it has rebuffed reports it offered bounties to Taliban militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan or tried to poison Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

 

A U.S. intelligence analysis concluded that Putin likely directed a campaign to try to help Trump win a second four-year term in the White House.

It is not clear what actions Biden could be considering against Russia; but he could invoke any of several penalties, including freezing the U.S. assets of any entities found to have directly or indirectly interfered in a U.S. election or engaged in "cyber-enabled" activities from abroad that threaten U.S. national security.

In addition, a 1991 law allows the U.S. president to bar U.S. banks from lending to a country that used chemical weapons, such as is alleged in the Navalny case.

Related Stories

US-Russia Tension Rising as Biden Calls Putin 'Killer'
00:02:45
USA
US-Russia Tension Rising as Biden Calls Putin 'Killer'
US president says Moscow will pay for undermining the 2020 election
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 01:11 AM
Plugged In - US-Russia Sanctions and Policy - Episode 162
00:29:30
US-Russia Sanctions and Policy
Russia's arrest and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny is drawing condemnation and economic sanctions from the United States and the European Union. Plugged In examines Navalny's situation and the future of U.S.-Russian relations under the Biden administration with the director of the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute Matthew Rojansky and Christo Grozev, lead investigator for Bellingcat. Airdate: March 17, 2021.
New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By Greta Van Susteren
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 03:26 PM
What Will Happen to US-Russia Relations Under Biden?
00:03:04
USA
What Will Happen to US-Russia Relations Under Biden?
An end to ‘resets,’ but both sides eye arms control
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 03:02 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Vows ‘Consequences’ for Russian Actions

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021.
USA

New York Lawmakers Agree to Legalize Recreational Marijuana 

FILE PHOTO: Cannabis product boxes are displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in…
Arts & Culture

Eddie Murphy Inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame 

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Eddie Murphy accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 25th annual Critics'…
The Americas

Expelled from US at Night, Migrant Families Weigh Next Steps 

Migrants sleep under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Asian Frontline Medics in US Face Hate Amid COVID-19

Anchalee Dulayathitikul