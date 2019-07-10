USA

US Wants North Korea Freeze as Beginning, Not End, of Denuclearization

By Reuters
July 10, 2019 12:24 AM
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, June 30, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The United States would hope to see a freeze in the North Korean nuclear program as the start of a process of denuclearization, the State Department said on Tuesday, ahead of fresh talks with Pyongyang supposed to take place this month.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had a surprise meeting at the end of June in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume a working-level dialogue, stalled since a failed summit in Vietnam in February.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the talks would likely happen "sometime in July ... probably in the next two or three weeks."

The Trump administration has dismissed a New York Times report that said an idea was taking shape among U.S. officials to seek to negotiate a nuclear freeze by North Korea, rather than its complete denuclearization, thereby tacitly accepting it as a nuclear state.

"(A) freeze, you know, that would never be the resolution of a process. That would never be the end of a process," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a regular news briefing.

"That would (be) something that we would certainly hope to see at the beginning. But I don't think that the administration has ever characterized a freeze as being the end goal. That would be at the beginning of the process."

North Korea has frozen nuclear bomb and missile testing since 2017, but U.S. officials believe it has expanded its arsenal by continuing to produce bomb fuel and missiles. They are keen to see a freeze in this production too.

Ortagus said Washington's goal remained the complete elimination of all of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction.

She said the U.S. special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, would meet his South Korean counterpart during a visit to Europe this week to discuss ways to achieve this.

The DMZ encounter, initiated by a spur-of-the-moment tweet by Trump that Kim said took him by surprise, showed a rapport between the two men but policy analysts said they appear no closer to narrowing the gap between U.S. demands for denuclearization and North Korea's demand for sanctions relief.

The two sides have yet to even agree a common definition of denuclearization, which North Korea has taken to include the U.S. nuclear umbrella protecting Japan and South Korea.

Washington has demanded that Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons unilaterally.

Related Stories

FILE- In this May 3, 2018 file photo, Fred Warmbier, right, listens as his wife Cindy Warmbier, speaks of their son Otto Warmbier, an American who died in 2017 days after his release from captivity in North Korea, during a meeting at the United…
USA
Seized North Korean Ship Sought for American Student's Death
The parents of Otto Warmbier have filed a claim for a seized North Korean cargo ship in a bid to collect a multimillion-dollar judgment in the American college student's death
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 06, 2019
President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
USA
N. Korea: US 'Hell-Bent on Hostile Acts' Despite Wanting to Talk 
North Korean mission to UN responds to US accusation that Pyongyang breached a cap on petroleum imports, as well as to a letter from world powers to all UN member states urging them to implement sanctions against North Korea
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 03, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019.
USA
Trump Meets Kim at DMZ, Crosses Into North Korea
US, North Korean leaders agree to resume working-level talks
Default Author Profile
By William Gallo
July 01, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters