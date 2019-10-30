US Watchdog Warns of 'Improper Influence' in Tariff Process 

WASHINGTON - A federal watchdog is criticizing the way the Trump administration handles taxes on imported steel and aluminum, saying a lack of transparency creates the appearance of ``improper influence.''



The Commerce Department's inspector general is raising questions about a process that lets steel and aluminum importers request relief from tariffs imposed in March 2018.



Other companies — mostly U.S. steel and aluminum producers that benefit from the tariffs — can object to the exemption requests.



In an Oct. 28 report, the IG said Commerce officials had discussed the requests with ``interested parties'' without mentioning the exchanges in official records. It also said Commerce had made it harder to get exemptions after hearing from a tariff supporter.



Commerce said it was taking the IG's critique ``seriously'' and planned “to further improve transparency.”