Utah Investigates 21 Cases of Lung Disease Linked to Vaping

FILE - Talia Eisenberg, co-founder of the Henley Vaporium, uses her vaping device in New York, Feb. 20, 2014.
SALT LAKE CITY - Utah health officials say they are investigating 21 cases of a severe lung disease linked to vaping.
 
The state Department of Health announced the new number Monday, a jump from the five cases in teenagers and young adults reported last week.
 

The department says the cases stem from the use of a mix of nicotine and marijuana electronic cigarette products.
 
The symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.
 
The department advises that people who vape experience any of the symptoms that they should visit doctors.
 
Health officials say the first five people found with the disease were hospitalized.
 
Their conditions have improved after treatment.

