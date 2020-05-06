USA

Utah State Trooper Pulls Over 5-Year-Old Driver

By VOA News
May 06, 2020 10:23 AM
In this photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol, shows an officer speaking to a 5-year old boy that was pulled over after…
An officer speaks to a 5-year-old boy that was pulled over after driving down the highway in Weber County near Ogden, Utah, May 4, 2020, in this photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol.

A Utah highway patrolman says he pulled over a swerving vehicle on an interstate highway this week to discover a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel.  
 
State Trooper Rick Morgan told reporters Tuesday he was pursuing a speeding car when he noticed another vehicle that was veering badly across lanes. He thought the driver needed medical attention, so he started following. He said the driver did not respond to his lights but pulled over when he hit his siren. 
 
Morgan said when he approached the vehicle, he was expecting to find an adult who needed medical attention, but instead he found "a very underaged driver behind the wheel." He said the boy, 5 years old, was on the edge of the seat so he could reach the pedals. 
 
The boy told him he was going to his sister's house in California. He later told another trooper he wanted to buy a Lamborghini sports car when he got there. The boy was carrying three dollars in his wallet at the time of the incident.  
 
His parents were contacted, and upon their arrival, they told Morgan that to their knowledge, their son had never driven before nor done anything like this. They took custody of their son and the vehicle. No charges were filed. 
 

Small grocery shops are seen reopened amid a coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj, India, April 25, 2020.
Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Texas , April 24, 2020.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirms a new coronavirus infection that has no apparent link to travel, March 18, 2020, during a news conference on the floor of the state House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M.
White House coronavirus task force members