Utah State Trooper Pulls Over 5-Year-Old Driver

A Utah highway patrolman says he pulled over a swerving vehicle on an interstate highway this week to discover a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel.



State Trooper Rick Morgan told reporters Tuesday he was pursuing a speeding car when he noticed another vehicle that was veering badly across lanes. He thought the driver needed medical attention, so he started following. He said the driver did not respond to his lights but pulled over when he hit his siren.



Morgan said when he approached the vehicle, he was expecting to find an adult who needed medical attention, but instead he found "a very underaged driver behind the wheel." He said the boy, 5 years old, was on the edge of the seat so he could reach the pedals.



The boy told him he was going to his sister's house in California. He later told another trooper he wanted to buy a Lamborghini sports car when he got there. The boy was carrying three dollars in his wallet at the time of the incident.



His parents were contacted, and upon their arrival, they told Morgan that to their knowledge, their son had never driven before nor done anything like this. They took custody of their son and the vehicle. No charges were filed.

