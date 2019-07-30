USA

Vigil Honors California Food Festival Shooting Victims as Police Search for Motive

By VOA News
July 30, 2019 01:36 AM
Paramedic Rebecca Mackowiak passes a makeshift memorial for Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims outside the festival grounds, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Paramedic Rebecca Mackowiak passes a makeshift memorial for Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims outside the festival grounds, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday outside City Hall in the California city of Gilroy for a vigil honoring the victims killed and injured by a teenager who attacked a popular food festival.

Those in attendance lit candles, listened to speeches from local leaders and joined in chants of "Gilroy strong."

"We cannot let the bastard that did this tear us down," Mayor Roland Velasco said.  "Now the person that did this took something from us. They took a small town festival that has generated millions of dollars over the last 41 years. They took that from us. He took that from us."

Authorities are still trying to figure out the motive behind Sunday's attack in this city about 170 kilometers southeast of San Francisco.

The shooter, identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, appeared to randomly target people with an "assault-type rifle" on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic festival, according to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee.

The dead included a six-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s. Twelve other festival-goers were wounded in the attack, which ended with police killing the shooter.

Smithee told reporters Monday that police responded in less than a minute after the shooter opening fire.

"It could have gone so much worse so fast," he said.

Authorities said they were searching Monday for a possible second suspect, following unconfirmed reports by eyewitnesses that Legan may have had an accomplice.

Police officers carry evidence bags from the family home of Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman Santino William Legan, July, 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif.

The festival had security that required people to go through screening with metal detectors and bag checks. Police say the shooter cut through a fence to avoid the security checks.

Police believe Legan legally purchased his weapon in Nevada this month.

President Donald Trump on Monday expressed deep "sadness and sorrow" over the incident. "While families were spending time together at a local festival, a wicked murderer opened fire and killed three innocent citizens, including a young child. We grieve for their families," he said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that he was grateful for the police response to the shooting and called the attack "nothing short of horrific."

The three-day garlic festival attracts around 100,000 people each year and features food and drink, cooking competitions and live music.

Smithee said the festival relies on thousands of volunteers each year and raises money for various organizations in the community.

"I think that the number of people that are willing to give their time for the betterment of other people is a wonderful thing. It is just incredibly sad and disheartening that an event that does so much good for our community has to suffer from a tragedy like this," he said.

