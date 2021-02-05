USA

Virginia House Votes to Abolish Death Penalty

By VOA News
February 05, 2021 07:18 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2010 file photo prison guards stand outside the entrance to the Greensville Correctional Center, where…
FILE - Guards stand outside the entrance to the Greensville Correctional Center, where executions are carried out, in Jarratt, Va., Sept. 23, 2010. Virginia's House on Feb. 5, 2021, pass a bill that would end the death penalty in the state.

The U.S. mid-Atlantic state of Virginia has taken another step toward abolishing the death penalty with the House voting Friday to end the practice, making it all but certain the action will become law.

The House passage followed a Senate vote earlier in the week and came after Democratic Governor Ralph Northam said he would sign the measure.

The bill passed in the House 47-41, mostly along party lines. All but one Democrat voted for passage while three Republicans joined the Democrats.

Over the centuries, Virginia has executed more prisoners than any other U.S. state. The Death Penalty Information Center says the state has executed 1,389 people since its days as a colony.

"The repeal of capital punishment in Virginia takes our commonwealth out of the business of determining life and death and ends a practice that a majority of Virginians oppose,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said after the vote.

Democrats argued that capital punishment is disproportionately used against Black people, while Republicans said that the punishment is necessary for justice and made arguments on behalf of the victims of violent crime.

Marijuana bill

Also Friday, Virginia’s House voted 55-42 to legalize marijuana. The Senate is considering a similar bill for legalization. Both bills propose beginning the sale of marijuana in the state in 2024 and overseeing the sales with a new state agency.

If enacted, the move would make Virginia the first Southern state to legalize marijuana.

Both the marijuana and the death penalty changes would be significant developments in Virginia, a longtime conservative state. Virginia reliably voted to send Republicans to the White House from 1968 to 2004, but that trend began shifting in recent years. Since the 2008 election of Barack Obama, the state has been electing Democrats for president.

In recent years, Virginia has carried out fewer executions. The last one was in 2017 and only two men remain on the state’s death row.

Federally, executions have also been trending downward. But former President Donald Trump, a Republican, resumed federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. During his term, 13 people were executed, the most since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has said he will seek to end the federal death penalty.

 

Related Stories

Map of Almaty Kazakhstan
South & Central Asia
Kazakhstan Abolishes Death Penalty
Executions were paused in Kazakhstan in 2003
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 04:40 AM
Members of a feminist group take part in an ongoing protest outside the parliamentary building, demanding justice for the alleged gang rape of a woman in Noakhali, southern district of Bangladesh, Dhaka, Oct. 10, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Bangladesh Approves Death Penalty for Rapists Amid Protests
Days of protests demanding harsher punishments for rapists prompted change
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 01:05 PM
Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends the official welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Riyadh.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia Ends Death Penalty for Minors and Floggings
The decision comes on the heels of another ordering judges to end the practice of flogging, replacing it with jail time, fines or community service and bringing one of the kingdom's most controversial forms of public punishment to a close
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 01:51 PM
FILE - This July 7, 2010 file photo, shows Nebraska's lethal injection chamber at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. A new…
USA
Colorado to Become 22nd US State to Abolish Death Penalty
Lawmakers sent a bill repealing the practice to the governor, who says he will sign it
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:10 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Pushes for Quick Passage of Relief Bill as Jobs Report Shows Weak Growth

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority…
Middle East

Saudis, Yemen Warring Parties Welcome Biden Pledge to End War

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2020, file photo, Yemeni prisoners chant slogans during their arrival after being released by the Saudi…
USA

New US Museum Traces History of Black Music Across Genres 

People walk to the entrance of the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn…
USA

US Employers Add Just 49K Jobs as Unemployment Falls to 6.3%

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/5/21 10,000 stores are set to close in 2021 as the Coronavirus Pandemic continues to wreak…
USA

Michael Bloomberg Returns to UN as Climate Envoy

FILE - Michael Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Action, speaks during the plenary session of the Global Action Climate Summit, in San Francisco, Sept. 13, 2018.