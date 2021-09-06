USA

Virginia to Remove Richmond's Lee Statue on Wednesday

By Associated Press
September 06, 2021 08:34 PM
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is bathed in the late sun on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Monday, Sept. 6,…
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is bathed in the late sun on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Sept. 6, 2021.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - A towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, is set to come down Wednesday, more than 130 years after it was built as a tribute to a Civil War hero who is now widely seen as a symbol of racial injustice, state officials said Monday.  

"Virginia's largest monument to the Confederate insurrection will come down this week," Gov. Ralph Northam said in news release on Monday. "This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth." 

The imposing, 6.4-meter (21-foot) tall bronze likeness of Lee on a horse sits atop a granite pedestal nearly twice that high in the grassy center of a traffic circle on Richmond's famed Monument Avenue.  

Northam announced plans to take down the statue in June 2020, 10 days after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. The plans were stalled for more than a year by two lawsuits filed by residents opposed to its removal, but rulings last week by the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way for the statue to be taken down. 

Protesters with shields and gas masks wait for police action as they surround the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on…
FILE - Protesters with shields and gas masks wait for police action as they surround the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on June 23, 2020.

In Monday's news release, state officials said that preparations for the statue's removal will began at 6 p.m. Tuesday when crews will install protective fencing.  

Once the statue is hoisted off the pedestal, it's expected to be cut into two pieces for transport, although the final plan is subject to change, said Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the state's Department of General Services. 

After the statue is taken down Wednesday, crews on Thursday will remove plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be there.  

In Richmond, a city that was the capital of the Confederacy for much of the Civil War, the Lee statue became the epicenter of last summer's protest movement. The city has removed more than a dozen other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since Floyd's death. 

FILE - Crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue Tuesday July 7, 2020, in Richmond…
FILE - Crews attach straps to the statue of Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart on Monument in Richmond, Va., July 7, 2020.

As one of the largest and most recognizable Confederate statues in the country, the removal of the Lee statute is expected to draw large crowds. 

Limited viewing opportunities will be available on a first‐come, first‐serve basis, state officials said in Monday's news release. The removal will also be livestreamed through the governor's Facebook and Twitter accounts, both of which have the handle of @governorVA.  

The Lee statue was created by the internationally renowned French sculptor Marius-Jean-Antonin Mercie and is considered a masterpiece, according to its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, where it has been listed since 2007.  

When the statue arrived in 1890 from France, an estimated 10,000 Virginians used wagons to haul its pieces more than a mile to where it now stands. White residents celebrated the statue, but many Black residents have long seen it as a monument glorifying slavery. 

The Northam administration has said it would seek public input on the statue's future. The 40-foot granite pedestal will be left behind for now amid efforts to rethink the design of Monument Avenue. Some racial justice advocates don't want it removed, seeing the graffiti-covered pedestal as a symbol of the protest movement that erupted after Floyd's killing. 

Lawrence West, 38, a member of BLM RVA, an activist group that's been occupying the transformed space at the Lee monument, said he believes the decision to remove the statue was fueled by the work of protesters. 

"I mean, it hadn't come down before. They (Democrats in charge of state government) had all the opportunities in the world." 

West said he would like to see the statue site turned into a community space "to cultivate all types of connections between different people." 
 

