Virtual March to Highlight Plight of US Poor

Activists and religious leaders are holding a virtual march Saturday to highlight the plight of poor people in the United States.

The Poor People’s Mass Assembly and Moral March on Washington was to be held in front of the White House, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to instead mount a digital gathering.

Organizers began making plans for the event two years ago, seeking to focus attention not only on the poor, but also on the systemic racism in the U.S., a theme that has been highlighted in recent demonstrations across the U.S. and around the world. following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer in Minneapolis held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Poor people will talk about their lives in the online campaign that will be streamed on various media outlets, including MSNBC and Radio One.

Organizers of the event are also looking to focus attention on the country's systemic ecological devastation that disproportionately affects poor communities.

Dr. William J. Barber and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis are the co-chairs of the virtual event. Hosts of the event will include former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, Danny Glover, Jane Fonda, David Oyelowo, Wanda Sykes, and Debra Messing.