USA

Virtual March to Highlight Plight of US Poor

By VOA News
June 20, 2020 05:11 AM
With the dome of the U.S. Capitol in the background, a homeless man named Damu stretches on the National Mall in Washington,…
FILE - With the dome of the US Capitol in the background, a homeless man named Damu stretches on the National Mall in Washington, May 27, 2020.

Activists and religious leaders are holding a virtual march Saturday to highlight the plight of poor people in the United States.

The Poor People’s Mass Assembly and Moral March on Washington was to be held in front of the White House, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to instead mount a digital gathering.

Organizers began making plans for the event two years ago, seeking to focus attention not only on the poor, but also on the systemic racism in the U.S., a theme that has been highlighted in recent demonstrations across the U.S. and around the world. following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer in Minneapolis held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Poor people will talk about their lives in the online campaign that will be streamed on various media outlets, including MSNBC and Radio One.

Organizers of the event are also looking to focus attention on the country's systemic ecological devastation that disproportionately affects poor communities.

Dr. William J.  Barber and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis are the co-chairs of the virtual event. Hosts of the event will include former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, Danny Glover, Jane Fonda, David Oyelowo, Wanda Sykes, and Debra Messing. 

Related Stories

Residents wearing protective face masks hold food boxes distributed by the government during a lockdown to contain the spread…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Poverty Set for Alarming Increase, Analysts Warn 
Prediction comes as the coronavirus wreaks havoc across the globe  
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 15:49
FILE - A woman begs for money outside a subway station in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Half Billion More People Face Poverty due to Virus: Report
The report was based on research at King's College London and the Australian National University. It warns that between 6% and 8% of the global population could be forced into poverty as governments shut down entire sectors of their economies to manage the outbreak
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 09:02
Rwanda Accused of Manipulating Poverty Statistics
00:02:28
Africa
Rwanda Accused of Manipulating Poverty Statistics
Rwandan President Paul Kagame dismisses allegations he orders institutions to manipulate poverty data to show the world that people are not poor
Eugene Uwimana
By Eugene Uwimana
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 14:16
Staff and volunteers hand out meals at the Pit Stop Community Café in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Courtesy - Pit Stop Community Café)
East Asia Pacific
Malaysia's Official Poverty Figures Missing Millions of People, Experts Say
Officially, the country of 32 million has only 128,000 poor people; some estimates say the real figure could top 6 million
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 10:00
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Race in America

DC Protesters Pull Down, Burn Statue of Confederate General

People film the only statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, in the nation's capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early Saturday, June 20, 2020.
USA

Virtual March to Highlight Plight of US Poor

With the dome of the U.S. Capitol in the background, a homeless man named Damu stretches on the National Mall in Washington,…
USA

Navy Fathers, Daughters Share Special Military Bond

USA

DOJ Tries to Oust US Attorney Investigating Trump Allies

Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,holds a press conference, Aug. 8, 2018, in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Ravaging America’s Vulnerable Latino Communities

A masked grocery store worker in Brooklyn's Sunset Park—a neighborhood with one of the city's largest Mexican and Hispanic…