USA

Visiting El Salvador, US Homeland Security Chief Applauds Drop in Migration

By Reuters
August 29, 2019 10:00 AM
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill, July 18, 2019.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill, July 18, 2019.

SAN SALVADOR - Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan signed a pact on Wednesday to collaborate more closely with El Salvador on migration and security, applauding a drop in migration since new Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele took office.

U.S. officials have sought migration deals with Central American governments as they aim to fulfill U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to curb migrant flows.

Speaking alongside Bukele in San Salvador, McAleenan praised his host's efforts in reducing migration, saying the number of Salvadoran migrants reaching the United States' southern border was on pace to drop 60% since Bukele took office in June.

"The United States has already seen significant progress from your efforts," McAleenan said, addressing the Salvadoran president.

Under threat of sanctions, Guatemala agreed late last month to be designated as a "safe third country," meaning Hondurans and Salvadorans would be required to seek refuge in Guatemala, rather than proceeding north.

McAleenan suggested that such an agreement would not make sense with El Salvador, which has seen less migration in recent months than Guatemala and is less frequently traversed by U.S.-bound migrants from other countries.

"We're going to meet our partners where they are," said McAleenan, who arrived in El Salvador on Wednesday. "Some of that will involve asylum cooperation agreements.... But in other countries we're not going to need that type of partnership, it will be more operational or capacity building."

The letter of intent signed by McAleenan and El Salvador's minister of justice and security calls for heightened collaboration between law enforcement, including more sharing of information such as biometric data, as well as boosting economic development in El Salvador.

Officials also discussed expanding Salvadorans' access to work visas in the United States, Bukele said.

Before leaving El Salvador on Friday, McAleenan will visit a joint law enforcement training center, tour a migration center and meet with human rights groups and business leaders, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
 

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the Presidential House.
The Americas
El Salvador’s President Bukele Not Focused on ‘Free Money’ from the US
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and El Salvador’s President Bukele hail a “game-changer” in bilateral relations, based on fighting violent gangs and private investment
Default Author Profile
By Cindy Saine
Mon, 07/22/2019 - 01:35
Flowers are seen where Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria, migrants who drowned in Rio Grande river during their journey to the U.S., where buried at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 1, 2019.
The Americas
Drowned Migrant Father and Daughter Buried in El Salvador
Photo of Oscar Martinez and 23-month-old Valeria lying face down in a river has saddened and angered millions
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 07/01/2019 - 13:01
A municipal police officer stands outside the Municipal Funeral Home at La Bermeja Cemetery, where the bodies of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, 25, and his daughter Valeria, 23 months, arrived in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, June 30, 2019…
The Americas
El Salvador’s President:  ‘People Flee . . . Because They Feel They Have To’
The president of the small Central American country called on the U.S. to work with El Salvador to help make the country a safe place to live
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 07/01/2019 - 04:48
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019