USA

VP Harris and France’s Macron Discuss Cooperation

By VOA News
February 16, 2021 12:57 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia
U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2021.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, a White House statement said on Monday.  

“Vice President Harris and President Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world,” the statement said. 

Since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, his administration has moved to rebuild ties with allies over global issues, a sharp break from the approach of former President Donald Trump, who advocated “America First.”

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in…
President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington.

In the weeks since Biden was inaugurated, the United States has rejoined the World Health Organization and is rejoining the Paris climate accord.   

The call was the second Harris has had with a world leader since taking office, a sign that Harris, a former U.S. senator from California, may play a foreign policy role in the Biden administration. Earlier this month, Harris spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, her first call as vice president with a foreign leader. 

According to the White House statement, Harris and Macron agreed on the need to combat regional unrest in the Middle East and Africa.  

Harris praised Macron for his “leadership on the issue of gender equality and for France’s contribution to NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.” 

The phone call is the second between Washington and Paris since Biden took office and potentially bolsters Macron, who faces election next year. Macron has been criticized for poor management of the COVID-19 crisis and a weak French economy, as well as a failure to fight terrorism from Islamic extremists.  

Macron is facing stiff opposition from his long-time challenger Marine Le Pen. 

Related Stories

FILE - Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holding his granddaughter, Isabelle Dobbs-Higginson, signs the book during the signature ceremony for the Paris Agreement at the United Nations General Assembly Hall, April 22, 2016, in New York.
USA
Kerry Says US 'Proud to Be Back' in Paris Climate Agreement
Biden’s climate envoy says new president is ‘seized’ by climate change issue
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 01:41 PM
President Joe Biden leaves after presiding over a virtual swearing-in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.
US Politics
Biden Orders US to Rejoin Paris Climate Accord, WHO
UN Chief Antonio Guterres welcomes return to US engagement, which had been reduced under Trump administration
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 07:02 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

VP Harris and France’s Macron Discuss Cooperation

U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia
Science & Health

Avalanche Deaths in US West Highlight Dangers

This image provided by Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows an avalanche that killed an unidentified snowboarder on…
US Politics

Independent Commission to Examine Capitol Riot, Pelosi Says

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
USA

Frigid Arctic Air, Winter Storms Grip Much of US

Two boys sled down an icy street Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm…
USA

Winter Weather, Record Cold Grips Much of Central-Southern US

Olivia Crow, center, and sister, Elizabeth, right, are pulled through the snow by their father Craig, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in…