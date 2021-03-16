USA

VP Harris: ‘The Status of Women Is the Status of Democracy’

By Margaret Besheer
March 16, 2021 04:56 PM
US Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a small business listening session at Maria Empanada in Denver, Colorado on March…
Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a small business listening session at Maria Empanada in Denver, Colorado on March 16, 2021.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a U.N. Women’s conference Tuesday that when women are denied equal rights, it makes it much harder for democracies to thrive.

“In other words, the status of women is the status of democracy,” Harris told the 65th Commission on the Status of Women in a video message.

Harris, who is the United States’ first female vice president, said democracy should ensure that every citizen, regardless of gender, has an equal voice.

“The status of democracy also depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women,” she said. “Not only because the exclusion of women in decision-making is a marker of a flawed democracy, but because the participation of women strengthens democracy.”

Harris’ participation at the conference is the first time the U.S. has taken part at such a high level.

The two-week long gathering usually draws more than 2,000 women to U.N. headquarters in New York from all levels of government and civil society to discuss the progress and protection of women’s rights. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event is mostly virtual.

The theme of the conference is “women’s full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

In her pre-taped remarks Tuesday, Harris noted that women’s empowerment is a work in progress in the U.S.

“Women in the United States lead our local, state, and national governments, make major decisions regarding our nation's security, and drive major growth in our economy,” the vice president said. “These are signs of progress. These are signs of strength. But, friends, we cannot take this progress for granted.”

Harris warned that democracy and freedom have been increasingly under strain around the world, noting that experts have said this past year saw the biggest global decline.

“So, even as we confront a global health crisis and an economic crisis, it is critical that we continue to defend democracy,” she said. “To that end, the United States is strengthening our engagement with the United Nations and the broader multilateral system.”

Since U.S. President Joe Biden and Harris were inaugurated on January 20, they have moved quickly to reengage at the United Nations, reversing Trump administration decisions that cut ties with the World Health Organization and the Human Rights Council, and defunded the U.N. Population Fund, which provides sexual and reproductive health services to women in poor countries.

 

Related Stories

Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President as her spouse Doug Emhoff holds a bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
USA
Kamala Harris Makes History Following Rough-and-Tumble of Presidential Campaign
California senator is first Black woman and first Indian American to serve as US vice president
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:42 AM
Women gather to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu near the village of…
South & Central Asia
Indians in Kamala Harris’s Ancestral Village Rejoice
Indian women say her achievement in breaking barriers will inspire women worldwide 
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sun, 11/08/2020 - 09:01 AM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Kamala Harris holds her first organizing event in Los Angeles as she campaigns in the 2020 Democratic…
USA
Kamala Harris Makes Her Bid to Be US Vice President
California Democrat, a daughter of immigrants, could be the highest-ranking US female official ever
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 07:24 PM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

VP Harris: ‘The Status of Women Is the Status of Democracy’

US Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a small business listening session at Maria Empanada in Denver, Colorado on March…
USA

Asian American Group Receives Nearly 3,800 Reports of Hate and Bias

Dawn Cheung and Victoria Do clap and cheer while listening to speakers during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021.
USA

Washington Post Corrects Misquote About Trump’s December Call with Georgia Election Official

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional…
USA

US to Keep Expelling Adult Migrants at SW Border, but Care for Children

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent removes a wristband of Santiago, a four-year-old asylum seeking migrant boy from Honduras, after he crossed the Rio Grande river into United States from Mexico with his mother in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Warns US as Top Defense, Foreign Policy Officials Hold Talks

FILE - A woman passes by a TV screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong during a news program, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 2, 2020.