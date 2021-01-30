USA

Wall Street Journal: Top Trump Donor Funded Rally that Preceded US Capitol Riot

By Reuters
January 30, 2021 01:47 PM
FILE - A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON - An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about $300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
 
The Journal said the funding from Julie Jenkins Fancelli, a prominent donor to Trump's 2020 campaign, was facilitated by far-right show host Alex Jones. It said her money paid for the lion's share of the roughly $500,000 rally at the Ellipse park where Trump spoke and urged his supporters to "to fight."
 
More than 135 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol as Congress met to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November election. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died.
 

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
Researchers: More Than a Dozen Extremist Groups Took Part in Capitol Riots
Federal prosecutors are looking at the extent to which the attack was coordinated among such groups

According to the Journal, Jones personally pledged more than $50,000 in seed money for the rally in exchange for a speaking slot of his choice. Jones, who has publicized discredited conspiracy theories, has hosted leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two extremist groups that were prominent at the riot, on his popular radio and internet video shows, it said.
 
Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fancelli could not immediately be reached for comment. In a Twitter post, Publix Super Markets said Fancelli is not an employee of the chain, "and is neither involved in our business operations, nor does she represent the company in any way. We cannot comment on Mrs. Fancelli's actions."

