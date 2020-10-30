USA

Walmart Pulls Firearms, Ammunition from US Store Floors as Civil Unrest Flares

By Reuters
October 30, 2020 03:03 AM
Photo by: BBB/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/29/20 Walmart pulls guns and ammo off sales floor because of 'Civil Unrest'., but will still…
Walmart has pulled guns and ammunition off the sales floor because but will still sell those items.

NEW YORK - Walmart Inc removed firearms and ammunition from U.S. store floors this week to protect customers and employees as tensions across the country have been rising, the world's largest retailer said on Thursday.

The move comes days before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, with many worried that the result could be contested or spark violence.

"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," a Walmart spokesperson said. The company does not have a date for when it will place the guns and ammunition back on the shelves, he added.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, which sells firearms in approximately half of its more than 5,000 U.S. stores, will still sell the items upon request, it said.

Retailers have been on edge after people earlier this year smashed windows, stole merchandise and, at times, set stores ablaze in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Portland and other U.S. cities. In an another trend that has fed concern, gun sales in the United States this year have reached record highs, and more first-time buyers have purchased firearms recent months.

In June, Walmart pulled firearms and ammunition from some U.S. sales stores amid nationwide protests over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody in late May.

Last year, the retailer stopped selling ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in all its U.S. stores.

It has also in the past called for a strengthening of background checks for gun buyers and action to take guns out of the hands of those who pose a risk of violence.

Shares of the retailer were trading roughly flat after the bell.

Related Stories

Protesters confront police during a march Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 in Philadelphia. Hundreds of demonstrators marched in West…
USA
Hundreds Protest in Philadelphia Following Shooting Death of African American Man 
Walter Wallace, Jr., 27, was shot dead outside his mother’s home in an incident captured on video and posted to social media 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 12:22 PM
A woman holds a sign addressing ANTIFA at a protest in Los Angeles on Monday, June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who…
USA
Protest Arrests Show Regular Americans, Not Urban Antifa
An Associated Press review of thousands of pages of court documents from the more than 300 federal arrests nationwide shows that many look like people caught up in the moment
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 07:57 AM
A demonstrator carries a U.S. flag during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon.
USA
Oakland, Portland Sue Over Use of Federal Agents at Protests
Protests over racial injustice and police brutality have roiled both Western cities since death of George Floyd
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 08:57 AM
A demonstrator records law enforcement officers at a protest against police violence and racial inequality.
USA
Protesters Knock Down Roosevelt, Lincoln Statues in Portland
Protest organizers dubbed the event 'Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,' in response to Monday's federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/13/2020 - 09:10 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Walmart Pulls Firearms, Ammunition from US Store Floors as Civil Unrest Flares

Photo by: BBB/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/29/20 Walmart pulls guns and ammo off sales floor because of 'Civil Unrest'., but will still…
2020 USA Votes

How Biden and Trump Differ on Foreign Policy

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential…
USA

Falwell Sues Liberty University, Says School Hurt his Reputation

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va…
USA

Six Dead as Tropical Storm Zeta Moves Through Southeastern US

A downed tree blocks a street Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Decatur, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, after the passage of Hurricane…
2020 USA Votes

Supreme Court Issues Flurry of Last-Minute Election Orders

A detail of the West Facade of the US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, March 7, 2011 (file photo)