USA

Walmart Shooting Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

By Associated Press
February 06, 2020 07:23 PM
FILE - A police officer stands next to a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso,Texas, Aug. 3, 2019.
FILE - A police officer stands next to a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2019.

The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes.

Patrick Crusius, 21, has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearms laws for his role in the Aug. 3 shooting that authorities said was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United States, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Federal prosecutors were expected to announce the charges against Crusius of Allen, Texas, later Thursday at a news conference in El Paso. Crusius is facing the death penalty  on a state capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty last year.

The shooting happened  at a time when immigration officials were trying to manage a crush of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and there was political battle over their treatment. El Paso was the epicenter of the influx. President Donald Trump has made cracking down on immigration a hallmark of his administration and the polarizing topic makes headlines around the world.

Eight Mexican nationals were among the victims. The Walmart store is popular with shoppers from nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just on the other side of the Rio Grande from El Paso.

FILE - Flowers and candles are left at a memorial five days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019.

David Lane, a Colorado-based lawyer representing Crusius in the federal case, said Thursday morning that he had not yet seen the indictment but hopes federal prosecutors don't to seek his client's execution.

"Part of the evolution of our society involves understanding that justice is not synonymous with vengeance, because vengeance disregards the essential humanity in all of us and brutalizes us all," Lane said. "Part of my job here is to hopefully convince the Department of Justice that they are not the department of vengeance."

The federal indictment comes as El Paso marks the six-month anniversary of the shooting. Last weekend, the commuter town of San Elizario planted 22 oak trees in honor of the victims. Local news outlets aired remembrances.

The federal charge follows Crusius' state indictment last fall on a capital murder charge, which could also bring a death sentence. He has been held without bond since the shooting and kept isolated from other prisoners, on suicide watch for at least two months after the shooting.

Crusius surrendered to police after the attack, saying, "I'm the shooter," and that he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant.

In court documents, prosecutors said Crusius published a screed online shortly before the shooting that said it was "in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas." It cited, as inspiration, a mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed scores of Muslim residents of that country.

The document parroted some of Trump's immigration policy rhetoric. El Paso residents such as former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination this year, accused Trump of promoting harmful stereotypes and fueling the idea that the increase in migrant crossings was a coordinated "invasion" by Latinos. The president has denied inciting violence.

Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents' house in a Dallas suburb to El Paso to carry out the attack, according to police. A lawyer for Crusius' family declined to comment Thursday.

The charges being announced Thursday are the latest by federal prosecutors following high-profile violent incidents. The Justice Department has brought federal hate crimes charges against a man suspected in a Hanukkah machete attack in New York in December that wounded five people; a man who opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh last year; and a man who killed a woman when he drove into a crowd of protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
 

Related Stories

Shoppers walk in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet) Walmart says it will stop selling ammunition for handguns and assault-style weapons.
USA
Walmart to Stop Some Ammo Sales, Ask to Not Open Carry Guns
The largest US arms retailer, which has been under pressure to change its policies on gun sales, also said it would discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, the only state where it still sells these guns
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 16:00
FILE - A police officer stands next to a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso,Texas, Aug. 3, 2019.
USA
Walmart to Revamp, Reopen El Paso Store After Mass Shooting
Walmart says it will reopen its El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a shooting this month, but only after the entire interior of the store is rebuilt
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 20:43
Nicole Navarro (L) and Adriana Retana, who said they wanted to improve their marksmanship after a gunman killed 22 people at a local Walmart, practice shooting at a gun range in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 12, 2019.
USA
Targeted in Walmart Attack, Hispanics in El Paso Flock to Firearms Classes
One of the largest gun shops in El Paso tallied double the usual number of sales in the week following the attack, the store's general manager said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/12/2019 - 21:57
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Walmart Shooting Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

FILE - A police officer stands next to a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso,Texas, Aug. 3, 2019.
Middle East

Trump Confirms Death of Al-Qaida Affiliate Leader in Yemen 

FILES - A reproduction of a document released by the Yemeni Interior Ministry on January 15, 2010 shows two different undated portraits of Yemeni Qassem al-Rimi, the new military commander of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
USA

Official: US Citizen Believed Kidnapped in Afghanistan

A U.S soldier patrols at night in Khost province, Afghanistan, seen through night vision equipment. About 400,000 veterans had a PTSD diagnosis in 2013, according to the Veterans Affairs health system.
US Politics

Pelosi Defends Speech-Ripping as Protesting 'Falsehoods'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up a copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020.
Trump Impeachment

Trump, Conservatives Heap Scorn on Romney for His Impeachment Vote

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address