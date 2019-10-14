USA

Warren Joins Buttigieg in Nixing Threat to Church Tax Status

By Associated Press
October 14, 2019 03:13 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., marches in the Las Vegas Pride Parade, Oct. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., marches in the Las Vegas Pride Parade, Oct. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign says she would not seek to revoke the tax-exempt status of churches or other religious entities that decline to perform same-sex marriages.

The Massachusetts Democrat's campaign spokeswoman addressed the issue after former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke said religious institutions should lose their tax exemption for opposing same-sex marriage - drawing criticism from conservatives.

“Religious institutions in America have long been free to determine their own beliefs and practices, and (Warren) does not think we should require them to conduct same-sex marriages in order to maintain their tax-exempt status,” campaign spokeswoman Saloni Sharma said when asked about O'Rourke's remarks.

Warren is the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to create distance from O'Rourke's suggestion. Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., criticized the idea to CNN on Sunday.

 

Related Stories

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responds to a question during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2019.
US Politics
Warren Relies on Small Donors to Raise $24.6 Million
Elizabeth Warren says she is relying largely on a massive small donor operation to solidify her status as a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 13:59
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
USA
Warren Turns Corporate Criticism Into Bona Fides in '20 Race
Massachusetts senator and her allies are relishing her growing number of high-profile corporate enemies, betting their disdain will reinforce her image as an anti-corruption crusader
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 10:58
FILE - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes the stage before addressing supporters at a rally in New York City, Sept. 16, 2019.
US Politics
Elizabeth Warren's Big Crowds Don't Happen by Accident
The crowds of 10,000-plus that the US Democratic presidential candidate has attracted lately in places like Seattle and Minneapolis turn out to be the result of careful data analysis
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 15:42
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl