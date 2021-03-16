USA

Washington Post Corrects Misquote About Trump’s December Call with Georgia Election Official

By VOA News
March 16, 2021 04:47 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional…
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga.

The Washington Post has corrected a major story it published in January about the presidential election in the state of Georgia, saying it had “misquoted” then President Donald Trump in a phone call with a state election official. In the December call, Trump was voicing his concerns about alleged fraud.

The original story, which was based on an anonymous source, said that in the call, Trump had told Georgia's top election official to “find the fraud” and that they’d be a “national hero” if they did.

On March 11, the Wall Street Journal revealed audio of the conversation, which showed Trump did not say those things.

“Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator,” the Post wrote in its correction.

The recording revealed that the Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.”

Numerous national media outlets repeated the erroneous quotes, citing The Washington Post.

During the call, the former president did claim he had won Georgia and that “something bad” had happened with the election in the state.

“I can assure you that our team and the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation), that we are only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts,” the election official replied, according to the audio released by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump responded to the correction by calling the Post’s original reporting a “media travesty” but thanked the paper for correcting it.

President Joe Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional…
USA
Trump Pressured Georgia to 'Find The Fraud' in Earlier Call
December call is one of at least three, placed between early December and early January, in which Trump sought help from high-level Georgia officials in subverting the election
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 07:48 PM
In this Dec. 7, 2020 photo President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has announced that…
USA
Trump Pleads with Georgia Officials to Overturn His Loss in Phone Call
‘I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have’ president is heard saying
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 07:10 PM
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the state of the election and ballot count during a news…
USA
Georgia Elections Chief Says Trump ‘Just Plain Wrong’ About Vote Fraud 
President says he’ll reveal ‘real numbers’ of vote count during Georgia political rally
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 12:58 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

VP Harris: ‘The Status of Women Is the Status of Democracy’

US Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a small business listening session at Maria Empanada in Denver, Colorado on March…
USA

Asian American Group Receives Nearly 3,800 Reports of Hate and Bias

Dawn Cheung and Victoria Do clap and cheer while listening to speakers during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021.
USA

Washington Post Corrects Misquote About Trump’s December Call with Georgia Election Official

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional…
USA

US to Keep Expelling Adult Migrants at SW Border, but Care for Children

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent removes a wristband of Santiago, a four-year-old asylum seeking migrant boy from Honduras, after he crossed the Rio Grande river into United States from Mexico with his mother in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Warns US as Top Defense, Foreign Policy Officials Hold Talks

FILE - A woman passes by a TV screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong during a news program, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 2, 2020.