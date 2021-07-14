USA

Watchdog: FBI Greatly Mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics Case 

By Associated Press
July 14, 2021 06:22 PM
Larry Nassar sits with attorney Matt Newburg during his sentencing hearing, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich.
FILE - Larry Nassar sits with attorney Matt Newburg during his sentencing hearing, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich.

WASHINGTON - The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the "utmost seriousness," the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. 

The FBI acknowledged conduct that was "inexcusable and a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency.

The long-awaited watchdog report raises serious questions about how the department and the FBI handled the case, and it highlights serious missteps at the FBI between the time the allegations were first reported and Nassar's arrest.

The inspector general's investigation was spurred by allegations that the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. USA Gymnastics had conducted its own internal investigation and then the organization's then-president, Stephen Penny, reported the allegations to the FBI's field office in Indianapolis. But it took months before the bureau opened a formal investigation.

At least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar. Officials at USA Gymnastics also contacted FBI officials in Los Angeles in May 2016 after eight months of inactivity from agents in Indianapolis.

Insufficient response

The inspector general's office found that "despite the extraordinarily serious nature" of the allegations against Nassar, FBI officials in Indianapolis did not respond with the "utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required."

When they did respond, the report said, FBI officials made "numerous and fundamental errors" and also violated bureau policies. Among the missteps was a failure to conduct any investigative activity until more than a month after a meeting with USA Gymnastics.

Agents interviewed by phone one of three athletes, but never spoke with two other gymnasts despite being told they were available to meet.

The watchdog investigation also found that when the FBI's Indianapolis field office's handling of the matter came under scrutiny, officials there did not take any responsibility for the missteps and gave incomplete and inaccurate information to internal FBI inquiries.

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, Jan. 24, 2018.
FILE - Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Mich., Jan. 24, 2018.

The FBI rebuked its own employees who failed to act in the case and said it "should not have happened."

"The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization," the agency said in a statement.

"The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters," the statement said. "We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the failures of the employees outlined in the report do not happen again."

The inspector general interviewed an FBI supervisory special agent last September who said the original allegations reported by Penny and USA Gymnastics were "very vague" and who questioned Penny's credibility, describing him as "kind of a snake oil salesman kind of guy."

'Multiple policies' violated

That special agent also told investigators that the Indianapolis field office didn't appear to have jurisdiction to investigate because the alleged crimes did not take place in Indiana. That agent and an FBI supervisor in the office said they told Penny to contact local law enforcement — a claim contradicted by Penny and the chairman of the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors.

The FBI said the supervisory special agent "violated multiple policies" and that the agency took immediate action when it learned that the agent did not properly document the sexual abuse complaints, had mishandled evidence and had failed to report abuse.

Nassar was ultimately charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse in Michigan. He is now serving decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The inspector general's office said it reviewed thousands of documents and interviewed more than 60 witnesses, including several victims, their parents, prosecutors, and current and former FBI employees.

The FBI's handling of the case was strongly condemned by members of Congress, and some senators called for the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to testify about the case.

"We are appalled by the FBI's gross mishandling of the specific warnings its agents received about Larry Nassar's horrific abuse years before he was finally arrested," said Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

Related Stories

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, Jan. 24, 2018.
USA
Michigan State University Fined $4.5 Million in Nassar Sex Abuse Case
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the penalty after the conclusion of two federal investigations. She said Nassar’s actions were “disgusting and unimaginable” and that the university’s response fit the same description
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 02:36 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, photo, former Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon testifies before a Senate subcommittee in Washington. Simon has been charged with lying to police conducting an investigation of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.
USA
Ex-MSU President Charged With Lying to Police About Nassar 
Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to state police during a probe of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse -- the fourth person other than the imprisoned ex-campus sports doctor to face criminal charges related to the scandal.    Simon, who stepped down earlier this year, was asked by investigators in May if…
FILE: A sign for Michigan State University is seen near the campus in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2018.
USA
Michigan Lawmakers Issue Report into MSU Handling of Larry Nassar Abuse
Michigan state lawmakers on Thursday released the results of an inquiry into Michigan State University's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault case, criticizing school officials for failing to protect the victims.The report by a Michigan House of Representatives committee specifically blames the university for a poor investigation into a complaint filed by victim Amanda Thomashow against Nassar in 2014, which erroneously found no wrongdoing by the disgraced physician.…
FILE - Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, a 54-year-old former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, admitted to molesting athletes while he was supposedly treating them
USA
Disgraced Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Nassar Sent to Arizona Prison
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been transferred to a high security federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, after being convicted of molesting scores of young women who went to him for treatment, authorities said on Saturday. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said the 54-year-old Nassar was at the United States Penitentiary, Tucson, which holds about 1,390 male inmates. The bureau's website listed his release date as March 23, 2069. After weeks of…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

South & Central Asia

'Operation Allies Refuge' to Begin Airlifting Afghans Amid US Withdrawal

In this photo taken on August 4, 2011, US Army officer, Captain Max Ferguson (L) commander of the Charlie Company, 2-87…
USA

Causes of Extremism Spike in US Military Examined in New Study

FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.
USA

Fires Threaten Indigenous Lands in Desiccated US Northwest

This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a retardant drop over the Grandview…
USA

Watchdog: FBI Greatly Mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics Case 

Larry Nassar sits with attorney Matt Newburg during his sentencing hearing, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich.
Science & Health

US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record 93,000 Last Year

This undated photo shows fentanyl pills. The powerful painkiller has been identified as the drug that killed the superstar Prince.