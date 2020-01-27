USA

Weinstein Accuser Says He Was 'Offended' by Her Rebuff

January 27, 2020 01:37 PM
Attorney Donna Rotunno, center, arrives with her client Harvey Weinstein, second from left, for his trial on charges of rape…
Attorney Donna Rotunno, center, arrives with her client Harvey Weinstein, second from left, for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault, Jan. 27, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein “got offended”  when his repeated advances were rebuffed, Mimi Haleyi testified Monday when she took the witness stand as one of the key accusers whose allegations of sexual assault led to charges and the trial of the former movie mogul.
    
Former production assistant Mimi Haleyi testified that before the alleged assault, Weinstein showed up at her apartment and begged her to join him on a trip to Paris for a fashion show. She said he wouldn't take no for an answer.
    
“At one point, because I just didn't know how to shut it down so to speak. ...So I said, `You know you have a terrible reputation with women, I've heard,' " Haleyi said.
    
The then-revered Hollywood honcho "got offended,'' she said. "He stepped back and said, `What have you heard?'''
    
Asked by prosecutor Meghan Hast if she had any romantic or sexual interest in Weinstein, Haleyi firmly answered: “Not at all, no.”
    
Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on Haleyi in his New York City apartment in 2006 and raping another woman, an aspiring actress, in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. He insists any sexual encounters were consensual.
    
The 42-year-old Haleyi, whose legal name is Miriam Haley, is the first of the two women whose accusations are at the heart of the charges against Weinstein to take the stand at the closely watched #MeToo-era trial, which is in its fourth day of testimony.
    
Last week, “Sopranos'”actress Annabella Sciorra testified  that Weinstein overpowered and raped her after barging into her apartment in the mid-1990s. While outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges, Sciorra's allegations could be a factor as prosecutors look to prove Weinstein has engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior.
    
Haleyi went public with her allegations at an October 2017 news conference, appearing in front of cameras alongside lawyer Gloria Allred, who also represents Sciorra and other Weinstein accusers.
    
Haleyi, born in England and raised in Sweden, said she met Weinstein while in her 20s at the 2004 London premiere of the Leonardo DiCaprio film “The Aviator.”  They crossed paths again at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 and, when she expressed interest in working on one of his productions; he invited her to his hotel room and asked for a massage. She declined, saying she was “extremely humiliated.”
   
“I felt stupid because I was so excited to go see him and he treated me that way,” she testified.
    
More meetings followed, and Weinstein secured Haleyi a job helping on the set of “Project Runway,” the reality competition show he produced. Later, she said, he invited her to attend a fashion show in Paris, but she declined by bringing up his sketchy reputation.
    
The alleged assault occurred at Weinstein's Soho apartment after he sent a car to pick Haleyi up for what she thought was a friendly meeting about her career, she said at the 2017 news conference.
    
Instead, she said, Weinstein pushed her onto a bed and forced his mouth onto her genitals. She said she tried to get him to stop, even telling him she was menstruating, but he wouldn't relent.” I was mortified. I was in disbelief and disgusted,” she said.
    
In opening statements, Hast said there was a subsequent hotel room encounter that Haleyi didn't reveal in 2017. Hast said that though Haleyi didn't want to have intercourse with Weinstein, she kept still and “let him degrade her.”
    
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault, unless they agree to be named as Haleyi and Sciorra have.
    
In testifying, Haleyi will have to deal with a defense team that said it plans to confront Weinstein's accusers with their own words, messages they exchanged with Weinstein well after the alleged assaults. Weinstein's lawyers argue the positive-sounding emails and texts call into question the accusers' accounts.
    
The jury of seven men and five women also heard testimony from Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist who said that most sex assault victims continue to have contact with their attackers, often under threat of retaliation if the victims tell anyone what happened.
    
Some of Haleyi's messages were made public last year when Weinstein's lawyers sought to get his case dismissed. One sent to Weinstein's phone in 2007 reads: “Hi! Just wondering if u have any news on whether Harvey will have time to see me before he leaves? X Miriam.”

USA

Weinstein Accuser Says He Was 'Offended' by Her Rebuff

