USA

What Is US Military’s Role in Times of Civil Unrest?

By Carla Babb
June 01, 2020 07:11 PM
Protests against the death in Minneapolis custody of George Floyd, in Washington
Washington, D.C., National Guard military police officers stand guard as demonstrators rally near the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.

WASHINGTON - More than 17,000 members of the U.S. National Guard are supporting state and local law enforcement, as they respond to civil unrest in 23 U.S. States.  

Those members, along with the approximately 45,000 National Guard members supporting the COVID-19 response and the hundreds of others helping with the U.S. southern border wall mission, wildfire and flood response, and cyber support, combine for a historic total of at least 66,700 activated for domestic operations, as of Monday. 

What is the National Guard? 

The National Guard consists of civilians who serve the United States as soldiers or airmen on a part-time basis. 

Unlike Marines, sailors or regular soldiers and airmen, the National Guard is tasked with a dual mission to support state and federal operations. State governors can call them to service during local or state emergencies such as storms, earthquakes or civil unrest. 

“We are here to protect life and property, and preserve peace, order and public safety,”  General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said Monday. 

Minnesota, where African American George Floyd died in police custody last week, is among the states that have deployed the National Guard to help with civil unrest. 

The state’s top soldier, Army Major General Jon Jensen, said on Sunday that members have responded to fires, provided security for hospitals and ambulances, created traffic control points and secured critical infrastructure, such as the federal reserve of Minneapolis. 

He added that his soldiers were armed after receiving an FBI warning about “credible, lethal threat” against his forces. 

The U.S. president can also activate the National Guard for federal missions, such as fighting the war against terrorism in the Middle East. 

The current number of National Guard activated for domestic operations far surpasses the number of members activated in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, when more than 51,000 were activated to assist with recovery in several southern U.S. states. 

Members of the Georgia National Guard stand in front of shattered glass at the CNN Center in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

But as the domestic deployment of the National Guard has swelled in recent days, the commander of the Georgia National Guard cautioned Sunday that U.S. citizens should not continuously accept the military, rather than law enforcement, to provide security within the United States. 

“While we're glad to do it and honored to do it, this is a sign of the times that we need to do better as a country. … We stand ready to do this mission anytime we're called on to do it, but I pray I never have to do it again,” Army Major General Thomas Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard, told reporters. 

What other military assets are involved in keeping the peace? 

Currently, no active duty service members have been requested to help with the recent civil unrest. 

An official confirmed to VOA on Monday that hundreds of military police from three Army bases have been ordered to prepare to deploy to Minnesota, should the governor ask for active duty assistance. 

Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Saturday the military had raised the alert of several units as “a prudent planning measure,” although no request for active duty assistance has been made from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. 

Under the Insurrection Act of 1807, the president can deploy the military “to suppress, in any State, any insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination, or conspiracy.”  

If deployed, it would be the first time that active duty military service members kept the peace amid civil unrest within U.S. borders since the Los Angeles riots of 1992. 

The California city erupted on April 29, 1992, after a jury found four L.A. police officers not guilty in the beating of an African American man that was filmed by a bystander and broadcast around the globe.  

Active duty service members were also deployed within the U.S. to keep the peace and maintain order in the 1950s during desegregation, during the 1967 Detroit riots, and following the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. In 1968. 

 

Related Stories

Demonstrators kneel before police Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George…
USA
Report: Pentagon Puts Military Police on Alert to go to Minneapolis
Move ‘would represent a significant escalation,’ lawyer says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 02:38
National Guard personnel return to their defensive position as protesters make room for them to fall back following a confrontation on East Lake Street, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.
USA
Minnesota Governor to Mobilize National Guard to Confront Agitators
Protests continued in Minneapolis and spread to more US cities after death of black man in the custody of white policeman
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 09:29
A member of California National Guard watches for activity on a street Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. The National Guard…
USA
Trump Praises National Guard Response to Unrest, Declares Antifa a Terrorist Group
Vandalism has followed peaceful protests in Washington, mirroring pattern in other American cities   
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 15:18
State patrol clears an area after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of…
USA
National Guard Called up in 11 States to Handle Protests
Fifth night of spreading protests after death of George Floyd while in police custody
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 21:04
Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

What Is US Military’s Role in Times of Civil Unrest?

Protests against the death in Minneapolis custody of George Floyd, in Washington
USA

Eight US States Holding Party Elections on Tuesday

FILE - Electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Indiana, April 27, 2018
USA

Trump Exhorts Governors to Dominate Amid Violence

A Statue of Liberty painting is seen through a smashed Dolce and Gabbana store window, Monday, June 1, 2020, in the SoHo…
USA

US Issues 'Demonstration Alerts' as People Worldwide Voice Support for Protests

New Zealand protesters hold a vigil against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest outisde…
Europe

US Race Solidarity Protests Erupt in Cities Worldwide

People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1.