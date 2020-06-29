USA

White House Defends Trump Not Being Briefed on Russia 'Bounty' for US Soldiers

By Steve Herman
June 29, 2020 04:00 PM
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2020…
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, June 29, 2020.

WHITE HOUSE - The White House is on the defensive about President Donald Trump not being briefed on reports that a Russian military intelligence unit offered bounties to Taliban militants in Afghanistan to kill U.S. soldiers.  

"It was not verified," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday when reporters asked why the president was not told of the information. "There were dissenting opinions within the intelligence community," she added. 

The White House did conduct a Monday afternoon briefing for eight House Republicans about the matter amid bipartisan calls by members of Congress for transparency.   

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to give the full 435-member House of Representatives a briefing on the issue.  

"Congress needs to know what the intelligence community knows about this significant threat to American troops and our allies and what options are available to hold Russia accountable," Pelosi said in a statement.  
 

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters
Congress Calls for Probe Into Reported Russian Bounties on US Troops
President Donald Trump said Sunday he was not briefed on reports because US intelligence sources did not deem them credible

 The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, Mac Thornberry, told reporters Monday he also is requesting a briefing from the Defense Department.  

FILE - House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, April 12, 2018.

In the Senate, the minority leader, Chuck Schumer, said he wants all 100 senators briefed by the heads of the CIA and the director of national intelligence.  

"We need to know whether or not President Trump was told this information, and if so, when," Schumer said in a statement.  

Trump tweeted Sunday he was not briefed.  

FILE - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks in Washington, March 22, 2020.

"Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP," the president said on Twitter, referencing Vice President Mike Pence.  

The New York Times was the first to report that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded months ago that the Russian unit, which has been linked to assassination attempts and covert operations in Europe aimed at destabilizing the West, had carried out the mission in Afghanistan last year and that he had been briefed about it in late March.  

According to The Washington Post, U.S. forces suffered 28 deaths from 2018 to 2020. An additional number of service members also died in attacks by members of the Afghan security forces, which may have been infiltrated by the Taliban, the newspaper reported.  

The intelligence originated with U.S. Special Operations forces in Afghanistan and was verified by the CIA, the Post said.  

According to a former National Security Council spokesman, Ned Price, "Only infrequently would the president be briefed on raw, uncorroborated intelligence" but according to the reports that is not the case with this information "gleaned from site exploration in Afghanistan, corroborated by detainee briefings and further corroborated by broader all-source collection and analysis." 

Price was among those who provided then-President Barack Obama with his daily intelligence briefing. Price also noted to VOA that various senior administration officials, including Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, "had staked out positions on how to respond to Russia. If this truly were raw, uncorroborated reporting, there wouldn't have been high-level policy discussions regarding a response."  

Both Russia and the Taliban deny the reports of the bounties, with the Kremlin calling them "baseless and anonymous accusations."

Reaction from Taliban

A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected the report that the insurgents have "any such relations with any intelligence agency" and called the newspaper report an attempt to defame them.   

FILE - Members of a Taliban negotiating team enter the venue hosting U.S.-Taliban talks in the Qatari capital Doha, Aug. 29, 2019.

"These kinds of deals with the Russian intelligence agency are baseless — our target killings and assassinations were ongoing in years before, and we did it on our own resources," he said. "That changed after our deal with the Americans, and their lives are secure, and we don't attack them."   

Earlier this year, the United States and Taliban signed an "agreement for bringing peace" to Afghanistan after more than 18 years of conflict. The U.S. and NATO allies have agreed to withdraw all troops by next year if the militants uphold the deal.  

A former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, Mick Mulroy, terms as disturbing the reports about Moscow paying a bounty to the Taliban, noting Russia is deemed an enemy of the United States in the U.S. national security strategy.   

"We do not want a war with Russia and we do not want to start killing each other's soldier, but there are some actions you can't accept," Mulroy, also a former CIA paramilitary officer, and currently an ABC News national security analyst, told VOA. "If we have solid evidence that this is being done and our forces are being killed, the gloves should be hitting the floor." 

VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.
 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP…
USA
Trump Says He Wasn’t Briefed on Reported Russian Bounties on US Troops in Afghanistan 
US leader scoffs at news report of ‘so-called attacks’ 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 06/28/2020 - 08:31
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden pauses while…
US Politics
Biden Slams Trump Over Reported Bounties Placed on US Troops
New York Times says US intelligence officials concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing US troops in Afghanistan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 21:27
FILE - U.S. troops wait for their helicopter flight at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan, Aug. 7, 2018.
USA
NY Times: Russia Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill US Troops
Paper says US determined months ago that Russian military intelligence unit linked to assassination attempts in Europe had offered rewards last year; some are believed to have been collected
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 19:06
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

White House Defends Trump Not Being Briefed on Russia 'Bounty' for US Soldiers

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, May 1, 2020, in…
Race in America

Man Killed, Teen Wounded in Seattle Protest Zone Shooting

A car with broken windows and bullet holes that was involved in a shooting sits in the street Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle…
USA

Gilead's $2,340 Price For Coronavirus Drug Draws Criticism

Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug…
USA

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Restrictive Abortion Law

Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of Pro-Life San Francisco, holds a model of a fetus in front of the Supreme Court
USA

Starbucks Latest to Say It Will Pause Social Media Ads

FILE - Hearts with messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement are seen posted outside a Starbucks store in downtown Naperville, Illinois, June 4, 2020.