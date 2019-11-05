USA

White House Downplays Shutdown Chances

By Associated Press
November 5, 2019 04:00 PM
The White House is seen through a metal gate in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott - RC1C1F31A610
FILE - The White House is seen through a metal gate in Washington, Oct. 6, 2019.

The White House is signaling it's not interested in a government shutdown when a temporary government-wide spending bill expires Nov. 21.

White House congressional liaison Eric Ueland told reporters that President Donald Trump would sign another short-term stopgap spending bill to prevent a shutdown, so long as Democrats don't try to tie Trump's hands on funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump had refused to rule out a shutdown when asked about it Sunday, but there's no appetite for one among his allies on Capitol Hill. There has been speculation about a potential shutdown but no evidence that one is actually brewing.

Ueland said Trump wants "the spending process to continue to unfold and the government to continue to be funded."
 

Written By
Associated Press

