USA

White House Emphasizes No Major Change to Iran Policy

By Steve Herman
February 08, 2021 05:09 PM
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington.

The White House is clarifying its position on Iran after President Joe Biden gave an interview in which he indicated that the United States would not lift sanctions until Tehran stops enriching uranium.

“Just to be very clear, the president never said that exactly,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Biden, in a television interview aired Sunday, nodded in agreement when CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell asked about lifting sanctions and whether Iran must first halt enrichment of uranium at a higher level than allowed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Agreement (JCPOA) from which the United States withdrew under the Donald Trump administration.

“I think if we were announcing a major policy change, we would do it in a different way than a slight head nod,” Psaki said during Monday’s White House press briefing when asked about the president’s position.

“Overall, his position has remained exactly what it has been, which is that if Iran comes into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same, and then use that as a platform to build a larger and stronger agreement that also addresses other areas of concern,” the press secretary said.

State Department officials are echoing that message and emphasizing they are discussing the issue with allies, rather than seeking dialog directly with Tehran.

“When it comes to getting engagement with the Iranians, we're not there yet,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Monday. “We want to again make sure that we have our ducks in a row with our closest friends, our closest partners and allies,” as well as with the U.S. Congress.

Biden has said he wants the United States to rejoin the nuclear treaty.

When asked directly in the CBS News interview whether the U.S. would lift sanctions first to get Iran to return to negotiations, Biden replied simply, “No.”

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
FILE - A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on Nov. 6, 2019, shows the interior of the Fordow (Fordo) Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country.

The pact had allowed Iran to enrich uranium at a 3.67% concentration level. But since mid-2019, it had pushed enrichment to a 4.5% level, and then last month to 20% — a level it had achieved before the accord.

Experts say Tehran now has enough low-enriched uranium stockpiled for at least two nuclear weapons, if it chooses to pursue their manufacture. But Iranian officials, to the long skepticism of Western governments, have maintained that Iran’s nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on state TV that if the United States wants “Iran to return to its commitments, the U.S. must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification and see if the sanctions were lifted correctly, then we will return to our commitments."

Khamenei’s televised remarks were his first since Biden’s January 20 inauguration.

But in a CNN interview after Khamenei's remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that there was no precondition that Iran receive compensation from the United States for the cost of sanctions imposed by Washington before restoring the nuclear pact.

Psaki also responded Monday to questions about why Biden has yet to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, although the president has talked with numerous other world leaders.

Psaki, noting Biden’s calls with leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia, said China was “of course an important topic of conversation during those conversations.”

The press secretary added that China was also discussed in calls with European leaders, “so part of our strategy is certainly engaging with partners in the region and allies and doing those calls and engagements first and also having consultations with Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill.”

The president “has not called every global leader yet, he has not had engagements with all of them and I'm sure he will do more of that in the weeks ahead,” Psaki added.

In the CBS interview, Biden said of Xi, “There was no reason not to call him.” He offered some praise of Xi but warned that relations between the countries would be different than they had been under Trump.

“He’s very bright. He’s very tough,” Biden said of Xi. “He doesn’t have — and I don’t mean it as a criticism, just the reality — he doesn’t have a democratic, small D, bone in his body.”

“I’ve said to him all along that we need not have a conflict,” said the president, recalling discussions with Xi when Biden was the U.S. vice president from 2009 to 2017. “But there’s going to be extreme competition. And I’m not going to do it the way that he knows. And that’s because he’s sending signals, as well. I’m not going to do it the way Trump did. We’re going to focus on international rules of the road.”

 

Related Stories

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 5, 2021.
Middle East
Biden: US Won't Lift Iran Sanctions
New US leader says Tehran must first end uranium enrichment at levels beyond 2015 pact Trump withdrew from
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 06:42 AM
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the talks in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 26, 2021.
USA
Iran Warns Nuclear Deal in Danger if US Does Not Ease Sanctions
Iran calling on US to ease sanctions by Feb. 21
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/06/2021 - 01:34 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives his first news conference on Jan. 27, 2021, at the State Department, one day after being sworn in. (State Dept.)
USA
Blinken Discusses Iran with UK, French, German Ministers
The high-level conversation is the latest step by President Joe Biden’s new administration to explore how to restore the 2015 nuclear deal
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 09:11 PM
Various groups of pro-democracy activists, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, center, arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 5,…
VOA News on China
Blinken Presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in First Call
Top US diplomat said the United States would hold Beijing ‘accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific'
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 02/06/2021 - 12:42 AM
FILE - A sign reading "UAE Chinese Week" in Chinese and Arabic is projected onto the Bus Al Arab luxury hotel to celebrate the UAE Chinese Week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 18, 2018.
USA
China's Rise Complicates Biden's Mideast Policy Plans
China became the largest trading partner of Arab countries in the first half of 2020 with two-way trade of more than $115 billion
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 03:57 PM
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

White House Emphasizes No Major Change to Iran Policy

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
Press Freedom

US Lawmakers Introduce Bills to Strengthen Press Freedom Worldwide

FILE - Protesters rally outside the armed forces headquarters to mark World Press Freedom Day which was declared by the U.N. General Assembly in Manila, Philippines, May 3, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: UK Coronavirus Variant Could Become 'Dominant' in US by End of March 

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan.21, 2021.
USA

US to Rejoin UN Human Rights Council

FILE - A fisheye view of the session of the Human Rights Council during a speech by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2020.
Middle East

US Urges Yemen’s Houthis to Halt Attacks

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department in Washington…