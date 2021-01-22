USA

White House Focuses on Fight Against Domestic Terrorism 

By Jeff Seldin
January 22, 2021 08:04 PM
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo…
FILE - Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

Fears that an untold number of Americans are being radicalized is prompting the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to take a closer look at efforts to counter domestic extremism and at whether enough is being done.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the overhaul of the country’s approach to domestic terrorism Friday, citing the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

“The tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known — the rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat,” Psaki told reporters, calling the new effort “really the first step.”

“The Biden administration will confront this threat with the necessary resources and resolve,” she added.

As part of the overhaul, Biden on Friday tasked the director of national intelligence to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security to produce a comprehensive threat assessment.

The assessment is to draw on analysis from government agencies and law enforcement, as well as private researchers, as warranted.

'Fact-based analysis'

"The key point here is that we want fact-based analysis," Psaki said. “We are committed to developing policies and strategies based on fact, objective and rigorous analysis, and respect for constitutionally protected free speech and political activity.”

Psaki said the White House was also looking to strengthen the National Security Council’s ability to counter domestic extremism by improving the flow of information among government agencies, supporting programs to prevent radicalization and looking at ways to disrupt domestic extremist networks.

The NSC will also look at the role of social media, she said.

According to the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, more than 130 people are facing federal charges in connection with the riot and siege of the U.S. Capitol.

A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally…
FILE - A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 2020.

The Southern Poverty Law Center told VOA last week that the event drew supporters or sympathizers from more than a dozen extremist groups, including far-right and white supremacist groups, such as the Proud Boys and the Boogaloo Bois.

Other researchers said lesser-known groups also appeared to have been involved, as were members of various militias.

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
Researchers: More Than a Dozen Extremist Groups Took Part in Capitol Riots
Federal prosecutors are looking at the extent to which the attack was coordinated among such groups

There have also been growing concerns about the ability of domestic extremists to infiltrate the military and law enforcement.

“We clearly recognize the threat from domestic extremists, particularly those who espouse white supremacy or white nationalist ideologies,” a senior defense official said last week.

“We know that some groups actively attempt to recruit our personnel into their cause or actually encourage their members to join the military for the purpose of acquiring skills and experience,” the official added, saying that while he did not have any specific data, it appeared the number of cases was rising.

12 Guard members pulled

Ahead of the Biden inauguration this past Wednesday, the U.S. National Guard announced it was removing 12 troops from security duty because of inappropriate behavior or extremist ties.

Concerns about domestic extremists in the military have also gotten the attention of just-confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies, but we can't do that if some of those enemies lie with our own ranks," Austin told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing Tuesday. “This [extremism] has no place in the military of the United States of America.”

Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his conformation hearing before the…
FILE - Then-Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Jan. 19, 2021.

In a letter to troops Friday, his first day at the Pentagon, Austin called on the rank and file to live up to “our core values, the same ones our fellow citizens expect of us.”

There are also concerns that some domestic extremists are receiving encouragement from foreign governments.

“I’ve certainly seen Russia’s use of active measures in a variety of campaigns to exacerbate the divisions in this country and to promote extremism in a sense,” new Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers during her confirmation hearing earlier this week.

New research also suggests that extremist movements in the United States are increasingly connected to similar movements in other countries, including Finland, France, Germany, Sweden and Britain.

“During the last few years, a new leaderless, transnational, apocalyptic and violent extreme right-wing movement has emerged,” said Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project.

“The extreme right-wing movement is connected to frequent international travel, to music and mixed martial arts events, as well as marches and rallies,” Schindler said Friday during a webinar about the latest research.

VOA's Masood Farivar contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

Black Lives Matter protesters march through Portland, Ore. after rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on…
Race in America
Hundreds of Domestic Terrorism Investigations Opened Since Start of George Floyd Protests, Official Says
Senate Judiciary Committee told the FBI opened first of more than 300 investigations within three days of Floyd’s death that sparked nationwide protests
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 09:55 PM
FILE - In this May 2, 2020, file photo, people, including those with the boogaloo movement, demonstrate against business…
USA
Attorney General Barr Forms Panel on 'Anti-Government Extremism'
Memo says extremists using protests as excuse to commit violence
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 09:14 PM
FILE - the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarter building in Washington.
USA
Inspector General Criticizes FBI's Probes of Homegrown Violent Extremism
Since 2001, homegrown violent extremists have been responsible for 20 attacks in the United States, some of which came after the FBI closed an investigation on a suspect
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 03:28 PM
FILE - A white supremacists carries the Confederate flag as he walks past counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
USA
Report: White Supremacist Propaganda in US Doubled in 2019
The Anti-Defamation League says it recorded 2,713 cases of white supremacist material in 2019, the highest it has ever seen
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 04:48 PM
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during an oversight hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill,…
USA
2019 'Deadliest' Year for Domestic Terrorism, Says FBI Director
According to the FBI, domestic violent extremists killed 39 people in five separate attacks during fiscal year 2019
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 07:55 PM
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

White House Focuses on Fight Against Domestic Terrorism 

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Sees Talks as Way to Advance Nuclear Program, US Intel Official Says

This picture taken on January 14, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15…
Science & Health

Dry January Not That Dry for Some at Rocky Start of 2021

FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside a liquor store closed under the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown regulations…
2020 USA Votes

Impeachment Charge Against Trump to Be Sent to Senate Monday 

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters as House Speaker…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Passes 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths 

Director of the Institute for Virology at the Charite Christian Drosten is reflected in a glass as he leaves a news conference,…